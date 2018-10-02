Danube Properties Launches Special Offers on Ready-to-Move-In and Off-Plan Residential Units at Cityscape

Atif Rahman, Director and Partner of Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a major Dubai-based property developer, announces special offers on very limited ready properties and off-plan apartments at the Cityscape Global exhibition that takes place from October 2 to 4, 2018.

Danube is offering 2-6 percent discount on off-plan properties and 4 percent brokerage commission as well as 25/75 payment plan on ready-to-move-in homes where the buyer pays 25 percent upfront, checks into the home and pays the rest 75 percent at the rate of 0.75 percent for 100 months. This is the lowest monthly installment ever seen in the property market in the region.

The developer has already launched 11 projects involving 4,744 apartments with a combined value exceeding Dh3.7 billion (US$1 billion), since its inception four years ago. Of these, the company has already delivered 831 residential units with a development value exceeding Dh1.12 billion.

“We are proud to participate at the Cityscape Global exhibition and conference. Cityscape is a benchmark industry event for the region’s real estate sector that helps the industry stakeholders to understand the market pulse. At this Cityscape, Danube Properties will showcase some of its ongoing projects to help customers make informed choice of their homes – both in the off-plan and ready-to-move-in apartments,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder Chairman of Danube Group, said.

“We are launching special discounts for fresh buyers to benefit from the lower price at the Cityscape Global exhibition.

“In this Cityscape, our team will focus on selling off the 250 properties that are yet to be sold.”

Danube Properties had earlier launched its 11th project – the Dh550 million Lawnz at the International City – Comprising of 1,064 units which takes its portfolio to 4,744 units with a development value exceeding Dh3.7 billion.

Construction of the project is expected to start in 2018 with completion in 2020. Lawnz is Danube Properties’ first project at the International City and its first gated complex.

Atif Rahman, Director and Partner of Danube Properties, says, “The 25/75 payment plan for ready properties are perhaps the best one could dream of. First, it brings down the monthly installment payment below our industry benchmark 1 percent to 0.75 percent per month – something that beats any available finance package.

“Besides, the 2-6 percent discount for off-plan properties is a very good offer and the customers could achieve up to 6 percent cost savings if they buy them at the Cityscape.

“This way, the home buyers don’t need to get any sorts of bank finance and any middle-income families now could start living into their freehold homes. We believe our current offers are good enough to encourage tenants to start buying homes.

“At Danube, we have a very successful sales track record. However, we have been at the forefront of the affordable luxury home segment that offers luxury homes at an affordable price. We have successfully reduced the price barriers to such a level that the property buyers snap up the inventories – that are offered to the end users first.”

The Lawnz that offers 1,064 residential units, ranging from studio, one and two-bedroom apartments, has been sold out in a few weeks after its launch. The project is conveniently located at the International City Phase 1. The Super lavish amenities include a massive 3.8 Acres Promenade which offers Canal, Sunken Plaza, a fully equippedhealth club, swimming pool, steam and sauna room, multi-purpose hall, jogging track, barbecue deck, badminton court, multi-purpose court and a high tech surveillance system for the protection and security of the residents. The property also comes with a 42 metres wide entrance and outdoor cinema.

Among the residential units, 50 percent of the units are studio apartments while 40 percent are one-bedroom apartments and 10 percent are two-bedroom apartments.

Danube has delivered 831 properties so far including the handover of 302 units within Glitz Residences 1 and 2 and 358 in Glitz Residences 3 as well as 171 townhouses at Dreamz project till March 2018. It will deliver a further 870 units later this year.

Danube Properties, part of the Danube Group, entered Dubai’s real estate market in June 2014 with Dreamz at Al Furjan – which was sold out at launch. Established in 1993, Danube Group, the UAE’s largest supplier of building materials and home furnishing, this year celebrates 25th anniversary.

In 2017, Danube awarded five construction-related contracts with a combined value exceeding Dh392 million a year it started delivering homes. These include a Dh221 million main construction contract recently awarded for Miraclz Tower near Miracle Gardens at Arjan that will host 599 units including 591 apartments.

Danube Properties also awarded a Dh146 million contract for the main construction package for the Resortz project. The 17-month contract will see the project gets ready for occupancy by the second quarter of 2019. Resortz will host 444 units including 419 apartments, 25 retail outlets, landscaped environment that appears more like a five-star resort, than a residential compound.

Danube Properties has so far launched 11 residential projects, of which four have been delivered, two are getting ready for delivery while four others are at various stages of construction and one in tendering stage.

The company has one of the fastest development-to-delivery ratio in the region’s real estate market where timely delivery of properties remains a major challenge. That way, Danube Properties’ performance in construction and delivery is helping strengthen buyers’ trust in real estate.

