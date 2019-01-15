A Day in the Life Gives Prospective Students a Taste of College Life at Georgetown

A Day in the Life of a Georgetown Student 2017.

With the February 1st deadline for admissions applications fast approaching, Georgetown University in Qatar announces “A Day in the Life of a Georgetown Student” open house that gives prospective students a chance to experience college life first-hand, and help guide their path to a successful academic future. It will be held on the school’s Education City campus on Wednesday, January 16, from 4:45pm - 7:00pm

"Choosing which university to attend isn’t easy, and requires a lot of research," explained Assistant Director of Admissions Mariam Lachin. "To make that decision easier, we warmly invite potential students to spend a few hours as a member of our diverse international student body, to explore our excellent academic programs taught by some of the world’s leading scholars. They can also learn about our commitment to educating the whole person through community service opportunities, international research projects, sports, clubs, and a host of other exciting and enriching activities.”

“A Day in the Life” gives students the unique opportunity to have a real college experience by attending a sample lecture delivered by a member of the faculty, and to ask current students about their experience at Georgetown. They will also learn about newly expanded financial aid options, student services, housing, the application process, and more.

With career prospects a major student priority, GU-Q alumni will be on hand to share their experiences in the job market.

“When you graduate from Georgetown, you not only leave with a solid foundation of specific skills, but with a deep understanding of how the world itself functions,” said participating graduate Hazim Ali, who earned a degree in Culture and Politics in 2016. “This is very important because nearly every profession will require you to observe, analyze, evaluate, solve problems and make decisions that will impact the organization or business.”

Hazim is now a content development specialist at Qatar Foundation, producing creative Arabic and English language marketing campaigns.

Georgetown’s unique interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree programs, which use the same internationally-ranked curriculum as Georgetown’s main campus in Washington, D.C., include majors in International Economics, International History, International Politics, and Culture and Politics, along with a minor in Arabic language studies.

Attendance is free and open to all high school and transfer students. Doors open at 4:15pm. Online registration is encouraged but not required. https://tinyurl.com/ditl2019