Dean Welcomes Prospective Undergraduate Students to ‘Experience CMU-Q’

Nearly 140 students from 35 Qatar high schools visited Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) to learn about fields of study in business, science and technology. The event, called Experience CMU-Q, is the university’s flagship program for introducing prospective students to the campus.

Addressing the students, Michael Trick, the dean of CMU-Q, said: “CMU-Q is a global community. We all come from different backgrounds, have different life experiences, and nearly every student speaks at least two languages. We don’t just acquire knowledge at CMU-Q—we put our ideas into practice. We like to solve problems and puzzles, and create new ways of doing things.

Experience CMU-Q is an opportunity for high school students to learn more about the programs of study offered at the campus: biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science and information systems. Each student participates in two interactive workshops to get a broad perspective of what CMU-Q students learn.

Sawsan Mahmoud, who is in Grade 12 at Qatar Academy Sidra, attended the business administration workshop: “I really want to learn how entrepreneurs and companies work. The business administration workshop gave me a better idea of what I want to study, it helped me develop my public speaking and negotiation skills.”

Dean Trick noted that with five degree programs offered in one building, students get a true interdisciplinary education at CMU-Q: “Our students learn a lot about their chosen programs, but they have a lot of overlap with students in different programs and the material that they are learning. This intersection of fields is fascinating, and our students create some amazing work.”

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar is now accepting applications for fall 2019 enrollment. The application deadline is February 1, 2019.