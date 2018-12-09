A Decade of Success: CMU-Q Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of First Graduating Class

During the event

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its first graduating class, marking a decade of academic excellence and significant contributions to the development of Qatar.

CMU-Q opened its doors in 2004, with the first class graduating in 2008. The first class was comprised of 35 students, 16 of whom are Qatari. Although today CMU-Q offers five degree programs, in 2004 students pursued degrees in either business administration or computer science.

“This is a class of pioneers,” said Michael Trick, the dean of CMU-Q. “When they began their classes in August 2004, much of Education City was still in the planning phase. These students saw the vision. They completed their studies and have built successful careers, many in Qatar, paving the way for the thriving campus we have today.”

Since 2008, about half of the class has pursued graduate studies, and two-thirds now live and work in Qatar.

Alumna Nora Al-Subai now manages the SAP division at Qatar Petroleum, and praised CMU-Q for building the self-confidence that has helped her build a successful career in the oil and gas industry. “CMU-Q taught me to take on whatever challenge that comes my way and make the most of as many opportunities as I can,” she said. “It’s so interesting to see how my classmates are rising and taking key roles across several industries. I am certain that CMU-Q graduates will only continue the rise to leadership.”

Her classmate, Eman Al-Emadi, is now the head of web development at Qatar Olympic Committee. She reflected on the legacy that Andrew Carnegie, philanthropist and founder of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh more than a century ago, has had on the world.

“If I could ask Andrew Carnegie a question, it would be ‘Did you ever think that you would have such an impact on people on such a scale?’” Al-Emadi continued, “I am a Qatari woman who has benefited so much from the CMU experience. I wonder if he ever thought he would have an impact on such a student, such a person, so far away from Pittsburgh.”

Fatima Al-Mansoori, who is a senior business analyst in the IT department of Qatar Petroleum, explained how CMU-Q is empowering Qataris to lead and excel: “Look at the companies we’re all working at. We are working towards the development of Qatar. We are actively introducing change into our organizations. Some of us have even reached c-suite positions, which is due in large part to our education.”

With 11 graduating classes, the total number of CMU-Q alumni is now nearly 800.

CMU-Q offers academic programs in the fields of biological sciences, business administration, computational biology, computer science and information systems, which support Qatar's long-term development and growth.