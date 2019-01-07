DED-Ajman Achieves 100 Percent Digital Transformation

Saud Sultan Al Shammari, Director, Economic Registration and Licensing Department, DED-Ajman

Follow > Disable alert for Department of Economic Dev ... Follow >

The Department of Economic Development - Ajman (DED-Ajman) has revealed the successful completion of the final phase of the digital transformation of its offered services to customers. The Department is one of the first government institutions in the emirate to achieve the 3rd “Hundred Day” plan for digital transformation--falling in line with the goals of the Ajman Digital Government initiative, which seeks to provide digital services based on the highest standards and successful global systems in order to achieve the highest levels of customer happiness.

Saud Sultan Al Shammari, Director, Economic Registration and Licensing Department, DED-Ajman, emphasized on the importance of this newest achievement, which demonstrates the department's continuing commitment towards being at pace with the latest technologies while also following the mandate of the Ajman government to provide best-in-class fully efficient digital services to customers, investors and businessmen. He further pointed out that these new digital services will help facilitate easier processes that offer businesses and customers with an improved experience. The achievement also enhances Ajman's competitiveness and supports the department's plans to attract more investments into the emirate and encourage entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Yaqoub Yousuf Rasheed, Director, IT Department, DED-Ajman, detailed the new digital offerings that are available to customers, including services covering Trade Name Reservation, New License, Automatic Renewal, Trade Permits, Inspection Requests, Consumer Protection and Protection of Intellectual Property. The new services are now available through the DED-Ajman website, www.ajmanded.ae or via the DED-Ajman smartphone application, which can be downloaded at Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The achievement proves to be both timely and strategic as DED-Ajman was recently honored by the Ajman Digital Government Transformation Team as one of the most supportive entity during

the 100th day of digital transformation in the emirate. The department is recognized as a pioneering force in the implementation of all digital transformation projects and initiatives. DED-Ajman also won the Golden Star Award for Customers Happiness at a ceremony organized by the Arab Center for Intelligent Services and Innovative Technology, in recognition of its excellence in providing integrated digital services to its customers. The department will continue its efforts towards further development and innovation to meet the aspirations of the wise leadership, achieve the strategic objectives of Ajman 2021 vision and meet the aspirations of its customers.