DED and DIHRD Mark Graduation of 3 Batches in Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection Diploma Programme

The Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai and the Dubai Human Resources Development Institute (DIHRD) today marked the graduation of three batches of 59 trainees who successfully completed the ‘Professional Diploma in Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection’ programme in 2018. The programme, launched by DED in collaboration with DIHRD, is the first of its kind in the region and seeks to build a human cadre qualified to monitor commercial activity and protect consumer rights in accordance with international best practices and Dubai’s competitiveness as well as to the happiness of trademark owners and consumers.

Their Excellences Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of DED, and Abdullah Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHRD), presented the certificates to the graduates who comprised employees from DED and a number of federal government entities at a ceremony held at Dubai Festival City in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The top three graduates in the second batch of the diploma, which was held in 2018 were Alia Mohammed Al Shamsi, Ali Younis Kalbet and Fatima Tawfiq Mohammed in that order. Adnan Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Manal Yousef Bensmail, and Hind Abdullah Al Rayes were first, second and third respectively in the third batch, while Hessa Mohammed Al Sabousi, Abdullah Al Falasi and Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi were in the top three spots respectively in the fourth batch.

The programme had 240 hours of training and the topics covered included specialized laws and regulations for the trade sector, commercial security, control and inspection, customer happiness (excellence in customer service, negotiation and persuasion, and communication), employee rights and duties, and field visits.

Al Qamzi said: "The Professional Diploma in Commercial Control & Consumer Protection aims to equip employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to carry out all functions related to commercial supervision, inspection and consumer protection efficiently and productively thereby enhancing Dubai's reputation as gateway to business competitiveness and sustainability.”

DED seeks to invest in human capital and remains committed to the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai that the “most valuable capital in the government is its employees,” added Al Qamzi.

"Today, we honour three batches of graduates from the past year, including employees from federal government entities, and we expect more people from government and semi-government entities as well as the private sector in the programme in 2019. The programme has a significant role in reinforcing a sense of security in the business sector, developing awareness of the laws relating to doing business and protecting consumers as well as intellectual property,” said Al Qamzi.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in DED have had at least 62% of its employees trained as part of the programme over 2017 and 2018. The sector aims to qualify 80% of its employees by the end of 2019 with DED focused on achieving the highest performance excellence by empowering employees with as much knowledge and professionalism as possible.

"The Dubai Institute for Human Resources Development provides a comprehensive and integrated training model as well as programmes, ensuring efficiency and assimilating new concepts, techniques and methodologies to suit the requirements of the labour market," said Abdullah Al Falasi. “The Institute has co-operated with several government departments in Dubai, co-ordinating and designing educational programmes according to their respective needs thus enhancing overall efficiency in the Government of Dubai and providing continuous learning to enable the employees perform their tasks efficiently and take leadership.”

DIHRD has trained hundreds of employees according to global best practices across various disciplines. Through educational programmes and training provided by renowned experts, the Institute enables government employees enhance the quality of their customer service and contribute to overall development in the UAE.