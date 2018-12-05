DED Fines 5 Shops for Price Manipulation During November Super Sale

Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED) conducted 213 shop visits and issued 79 fines for different types of violations, including price manipulation, during the Super Sale that was held across Dubai last month. Five shops that found to have tampered with before and after sale prices while five others that participated in the three-day sale did not have the required permission to do so.

The field visits are conducted by CCCP inspectors as part of protecting consumers from deceptive marketing as well as inaccurate sale prices and eliminating practices that negatively impact Dubai’s position as a preferred shopping destination.

Commented Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP: “We compare prices before and during promotional sales to ensure that consumers are not cheated and transparency is maintained across retailing in Dubai. It’s part of the market monitoring we do to foster trust between consumers and merchants and enhance retail sector competitiveness and business in Dubai.”

Lootah called on consumers use the ‘Smart Protection’ service available on the ‘Dubai Consumer’ app to report violations or submit their complaints. Consumers can also call the Ahlan Dubai number 600 54 5555 to raise complaints.