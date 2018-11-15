DED Marks Opening of Global Concept Store Maria Tash at the Dubai Mall

During the event

The Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai, and fine jewellery designer and celebrity piercing expert, Maria Tash, announced the opening of Maria Tash Dubai, a new store in The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue.

Maria Tash Dubai will be the Middle East’s first Luxury permanent piercing destination, featuring four custom piercing rooms and a VIP lounge, spanning over 2,100 square feet. It will be the brand’s second freestanding location, after its global flagship location in New York City.

“We congratulate Maria Tash for marking the expansion of her retail portfolio in Dubai, which has today become one of the most sought-after destinations for brands around the world. Maria Tash will further add to the appeal of Dubai’s expansive shopping offerings, with the city providing an ideal growth environment and platform for the brand,” said Omar Al Mehairi, Director of Development & Follow-up Division in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in DED.

“The Middle East has a high concentration of brands, outlets, sales, footfall, and retail talent. Dubai is exemplary of a vibrant retail market contributing to the nation’s economic growth through job creation, diversification of sectors, and value-addition to key economic industries such as logistics and tourism,” Al Meheiri added.

Omar Al Meheiri noted that the Dubai Government has bolstered its efforts to enhance competitiveness across all business sectors in the Emirate. As part of said efforts, global brands will enhance Dubai’s reputation as an attractive environment for dynamic and diverse economic and business growth.

"I'm delighted to bring my designs and expertise to Dubai, which is an exciting luxury destination with an outstanding global reputation. Working with clients from many countries in the Middle East has been a source of inspiration and has allowed me to grow as a jewellery designer. I am very excited to be opening a flagship store in the heart of the region, surrounded by its gorgeous architecture, at the new Fashion Avenue extension within The Dubai Mall," says Maria Tash.

The design of the space reflects Maria’s vision for the brand through its modern aesthetic and use of soft grey tones applied to travertine stone and custom glass. Leather and metallic accents add warmth to the space, while matte finishes accentuate the jewelry collections as do thoughtfully considered lighting nuances.

Explaining why she chose to expand the business into Dubai specifically, Maria said: “The wonderful response to my jewellery design, stylists, and my team of skilled piercers was so rewarding for each of our three pop-ups in the region I knew I had to come and open a permanent store. I love Dubai for many reasons, and to have clients appreciate my life work so much in the Middle East makes opening a home there in the form of a permanent store an easy decision.”

Maria added: "We found the process of establishing the business to be smooth. The fact that we had tested the Middle Eastern market through many popups, and already established ourselves in places such as New York, London, Rome, and Dublin, provided us with visibility and credibility. We worked with the Dubai Economic Department, the Dubai Health Authority, and others to validate a new type of business activity, the first of its kind for the region. We are very excited to be opening at The Dubai Mall”.

With over 20 years of experience and innovation, Maria Tash has revolutionised piercing, and her team of experts have earned a reputation for offering the best in service and an unrivaled expertise in the curation of individualized styles. Art meets science with Tash’s approach to both design and piercing. She has developed a technique through which each client's personal style, complexion, and anatomy guide a bespoke combination of studs and rings, combined to best flatter the wearer's ears. The designer has innovated jewelry through a variety of advancements, such as the Tash Threaded Stud, which allows for slimmer, more comfortable, and secure fits. Tash has also modernised and elevated piercing jewellery through design with the use of thinner and stronger gold as well as precious stones, resulting in a more delicate and refined aesthetic.

Maria Tash is widely regarded as the pioneer of the modern movement around designing and curating elegant fine jewellery for piercings. With a cult following of celebrity & industry fans from all over the globe, Maria Tash continues to expand its global reach with this new luxurious destination in The Dubai Mall.

Maria Tash Dubai is located on the First Floor of Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall.