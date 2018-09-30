Delight in an Afternoon of Cold Brews With Fifth Street Café at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi

Marriott International, is a leading lodging company, operates and franchises hotels under the Marriott, JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Autograph Collection, Renaissance, Residence Inn, Courtyard, TownePlace Suites, Fairfield Inn, SpringHill Suites and Bulgari brand names; develops and operates vacation ownership resorts under the Marriott Vacation Club, The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club, and Grand Residences by Marriott brands; licenses and manages whole-ownership residential brands, including The Ritz-Carlton Residences, JW Marriott Residences and Marriott Residences; operates Marriott Executive Apartments; provides furnished corporate housing through its Marriott ExecuStay division; and operates conference centers.
Contact Information:
JW Marriott Office Building,
Abu Baker Al Siddiq Road,
Deira,
P.O. Box 25455
Dubai
United Arab Emirates