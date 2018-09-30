Delight in an Afternoon of Cold Brews With Fifth Street Café at Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi

Fifth Street Cafe_Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi is enhancing diners experience even further with their exquisite selection of iced tea and coffee menu, served amidst the grandeur of the modern Fifth Street Café.

Carefully crafted by the innovative team of baristas, tea highlights include a traditional Moroccan Mint tea with ginger, lime juice and honey. A refreshing cup of green tea with elderflower, and a passionfruit Sencha green tea for those craving for a sweeter option.

Gather your friends and indulge in an aromatic array of cold brewed coffees that is guaranteed to give a dose of caffeine fix for the day. The menu features a coffee milkshake, strawberry granita, a unique blend of spiced cola coffee, and a selection of flavored Frappuccino’s for only AED 20 per drink.

All prices are in UAE Dirham and are inclusive of all applicable service charges, local fees and taxes.