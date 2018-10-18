Delightful Seafood Night at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium brings the most delectable offerings of the sea to the concrete city with its newest Seafood Night every Thursday at Lemon Pepper Restaurant.

Dive into the sweet bounty of the ocean and indulge in an extensive spread of seafood buffet from various cuisines including a seafood mixed grill of lobster, prawns, calamari, salmon, hammour fish, and mussels. The buffet also features an enticing display of the catch of the day and live pasta counter, alongside an assorted selection of fresh sushi and sashimi, complemented with refreshing appetizers and a salad bar.

Cornelia Erhardt, the General Manager of M Hotel Downtown by Millennium commented, “With an inviting atmosphere and great culinary delights, we have all the right ingredients to start off your weekend in style. Diners can feast in unlimited seafood all night with an exquisite range of flavored dishes from all over the world, using only the highest quality ingredients that is guaranteed to elevate your dining experience.”

Priced at AED 149 with unlimited soft beverages and AED 249 with unlimited house beverages, every Thursday from 7:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the action of the city. M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is also a celebrated destination for dining due to its high quality of food, spectacular views and personalized service. Experience a combination of hospitality par excellence, and distinctive design with modern amenities at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.