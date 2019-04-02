Deliveroo Supports 3,300 Jobs and Adds over AED484m in Revenue to the UAE Economy

Deliveroo Capital Economics 2019

A major, independent report released today demonstrates Deliveroo’s economic contribution to the UAE’s economy.

The report, by expert economic consultants Capital Economics, showcases the comprehensive and overall positive economic impact of Deliveroo’s activities.

The report focuses on the increased revenues generated by restaurants and their suppliers, the spending of Deliveroo riders and employees, the spending by Deliveroo on its suppliers, and the tax generated by Deliveroo’s overall operations.

The report is based on historic data provided by Deliveroo.

For the UAE, the report reveals that:

In total, Deliveroo supports 3,300 jobs across the economy of the UAE



Deliveroo supports 3,200 additional jobs in the UAE restaurant sector, of which 2,400 are in chain restaurants and 820 are in independent restaurants

Deliveroo generates AED339m in incremental revenue for the UAE’s restaurant sector, of which AED286m is to chain restaurants with the balance AED96m to independent restaurants

Underlining that Deliveroo boosts restaurants’ in-house revenue, 62% of restaurants surveyed saw an increase in their ‘in-restaurant’ revenues as a result of partnering with Deliveroo.

In total, Deliveroo generates AED533m of revenue across the UAE economy.

Deliveroo’s contribution to the UAE’s economic growth (measured by Gross Domestic Product) is measured at AED213m

The total contribution of Deliveroo's operations to the exchequer in the UK is AED557m

If Deliveroo continues to grow at its current rate, the report projects that the company’s operations would support somewhere in the region of 12,000 jobs and AED727m of economic output in the UAE by 2020. This is a projection made by Capital Economics



Anis Harb, GM Deliveroo in UAE, said:

“Deliveroo in the UAE is constantly evolving from strength to strength. In many ways, our growth helps fuel the corresponding growth of our restaurant partners. Deliveroo enables people to receive amazing restaurant food whenever and wherever they want it, which in turn adds value across the entire economy not only by safeguarding existing jobs through helping generate additional revenues, but also by the ripple effect of our activities on the wider economy. We’re proud to be making such a positive impact as we aim to ensure that more people have access to the diverse culinary offering that the UAE’s food and restaurant community has to offer.”