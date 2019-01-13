Dell and Alienware Set a New Bar for Excellence With Redesigned PC Gaming Portfolio, Alienware Design, and Esports Partnerships

Alienware unveils bold new “Legend” design to debut in new Alienware Area-51m, the first true desktop replacement

Follow > Disable alert for Alienware Disable alert for Dell Disable alert for NVIDIA Follow >

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Dell and Alienware are bringing innovation front and centre to satisfy the growing PC gaming market – high-end, thin and light and affordable machines for amateur and professional gamers, high-profile partnerships with esports brands like Team Liquid and Riot Games – to make the gaming experience more competitive, personalised and accessible.

“We’re excited to come to this year’s CES with some truly ground-breaking products, next-gen software and strategic partnerships that will bring more people to experience PC gaming and advance the industry,” said Frank Azor, vice president and general manager, Alienware, G Series and XPS. “The legend design answers the call for more and better from our gaming community, and the new G Series laptops will make PC gaming even more accessible to those looking for high-performance gaming at a cost they can appreciate.”

Introducing a new story for the ages: Alienware Legend

Driven by the ethos of purposeful innovation, Alienware marks CES 2019 as a brand milestone with the debut of a totally new design identity, Alienware Legend, which sets a new bar of excellence for what gamers want most – performance and function. Alienware evaluated multiple concepts and choose one that was the biggest and boldest departure from its current look and the sea of sameness in the industry.

Alienware Legend stays true to the brand’s core design tenets, taking cues from its deep roots in sci-fi culture and its early industrial designs, to distinguish the brand from the rest of the industry. The new Legend design is optimised with cutting-edge thermal and cooling technology to achieve and sustain overclocking power, improved AlienFX lighting, ultra-thin screen borders, and a new “three-knuckle hinge” design that reduces the overall dimension while creating a stronger assembly, all combining to yield the ultimate gaming experience. Legend also introduces two optional finishes, Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, more ways for gamers to stand out from the competition.

Alienware Area-51m with new Legend design is the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with multiple “firsts”

Alienware Area-51m, the world’s most powerful gaming laptop1, is the first product to reflect the new Legend brand identity. Almost twenty years after Alienware launched the first gaming laptop with upgradeable graphics, garnered praise for its performance and went on to garner multiple awards, the company is proud to launch its second flagship notebook with upgradeable graphics and processors.

The reimagined Area-51m is the most powerful, upgradeable gaming laptop ever conceived. It marks the first and only laptop with a 9th Gen 8-core desktop processors, 64GB2 of memory, 2.5Gbps ethernet technology, upgradeable graphics and desktop processors, and 17” Alienware laptop with a narrow-bezel display with 144Hz. The Area-51m also has cutting-edge thermal and cooling technology, 50% more performance and 32% less volume than its predecessor.

Alienware’s latest flagship mobile gaming experience, the new Area-51m is stuffed with an array of gaming must-haves, including the Tobii eye-tracking technology and the latest Alienware Command Center.

Alienware m15 and the new Alienware m17 keep the focus on portability

Alienware recently introduced its thinnest and lightest 17” gaming notebook, the new Alienware m17, adding to the recently announced Alienware m15, for gamers on-the-go who prioritise weight and thinness for mobility. Powerful enough to handle high-graphic games, yet portable enough to take from destination to destination, the m15 starts at 4.76 lbs.3, while the m17 starts at just 5.79 lbs.

Performance is delivered with the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors featuring dynamic CPU overclocking, thanks to elevated thermal headroom from Cryo-Tech Cooling technology. These industry-best processors are paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 20 Series GPUs that deliver advanced gaming features including real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence and programmable shading.

Dell updates G Series gaming laptops

For those looking for an affordable yet powerful gaming system or purchasing their first gaming system, look no further than the new G Series. The G5 15 is redesigned to deliver enhanced performance with upscale features in a sleek chassis.

The thinnest G Series to date with beautiful narrow borders, the G5 incorporates 8th gen Intel CFL-H quad- and hex core processors and the latest NVIDIA graphics to optimise demanding AAA game titles and versatility for everyday use. In addition to the option of a blazing 144Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC display panels, the G5 is offering Alienware Command Center and 4-zone RGB keyboard with customisable backlighting for the first time. The Dell G5 15 Special Edition is also available in “Alpine White”, with a clear panel on the bottom of the system to show off the blue fans of the cooling system.

Alienware Command Center and Arena App responds to the community

Alienware is distinguished by a fierce commitment to innovation and those who appreciate it. Having listened to feedback from its community, Alienware made more than 30 updates to its proprietary Alienware Command Center, the central hub that allows gamers to customise all aspects of their experience including system and peripheral lighting, power management, thermal control, overclocking, audio, and content organisation.

An Alienware first, the Alienware Command Center now offers GPU overclocking (and underclocking), allowing changes to take effect at the system level and work in conjunction with CPU and RAM overclocking as well as thermals. These user interface improvements to make Alienware Command Center easier to use.

CES highlights for the Alienware Arena App in the U.S. include availability for download on iOS & Android with exclusive game codes for full PC games. With this feature, gamers will receive push notification alerts for access to limited quantity full game codes, beta codes and DLC from anywhere instantly. In addition, daily instant games to win up to $1,000 in DA Rewards or Arena Reward points from 8th to 11th January.

Alienware doubles down on esports through continued Team Liquid expansion



Last year at CES, Alienware and Team Liquid announced their collaboration on the first Alienware Training Facility. Located in Los Angeles, the 10,000+ sq.ft. facility and studio space serves as the US headquarters for the storied esports organisation. Besides the world-class technology, amenities, and support staff most would expect from an organisation of this calibre, the professional atmosphere and work-life balance truly helped to propel Team Liquid athletes even further.



Since the facility’s opening in March 2018, Team Liquid’s League of Legends roster have won back-to-back domestic LCS Championships, their Counter-Strike squad has competed and appeared in more than 10 grand finals and Team Liquid continues to be one of the most dominant, top-earning esports organisations in the world. The partnership between Alienware and Team Liquid has made a significant difference in how these professionals develop and stay successful throughout the season.



In 2019, Alienware and Team Liquid continue to raise the bar with the beginning of the second Alienware Training Facility in Utrecht, Netherlands, a state-of-the-art space that will become the future European headquarters and additional training hub for Team Liquid athletes competing across the world.

In addition, Alienware and Team Liquid will kick-off the most extensive and comprehensive hardware partnership in esports to date. Liquid’s athletes will now train, compete, live-stream and even help in the development across the full portfolio of Alienware desktops, laptops, premium displays, gaming headsets, and peripherals. This end-to-end hardware collaboration between Alienware and Team Liquid gives both organisations a perfect union focused towards designing and refining new iterations of elite gaming hardware and peripherals.

Alienware partners with Riot Games and League of Legends

With a continued focus on promoting innovation in the rapidly-expanding esports industry, Alienware forges a new multi-year partnership with Riot Games. As the developer and operator behind the world’s most-played and most-viewed esports title, League of Legends, this monumental partnership enables both Alienware and Dell to demonstrate their expertise in hardware and technology services perfectly suited to support the rigorous operational logistics for the industry’s largest globally-integrated esport, League of Legends.

Alienware will become the Official Competition PC and display partner for the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), as well as in four major international competitions: the Mid-Season Invitational, North America vs. Europe Rift Rivals, the All-Star Event, and the pinnacle of esports competitions, the League of Legends World Championship, which set new esports viewership records in 2018, with 99.6 million unique viewers watching the World Finals.

Powering the competition behind League of Legends two premier Leagues and four international tournaments deployed around the globe will be a fleet of hundreds of Alienware Aurora R8 desktops paired with top-of-the-line AW2518H 240Hz G-sync gaming monitors. Each Alienware PC setup within the fleet will leverage Dell’s SupportAssist diagnostic features enabling proactive tools designed to detect and prevent technical issues before they have a chance to critically impact a match. These new diagnostic features will help to improve the overall performance and responsiveness of the PC hardware fleet and elevate the competitive experience.

For the fans watching online and especially those who attend local League of Legends esports events, Alienware will work closely with Riot Games to collaborate on a variety of onsite fan activations at all major LoL Esports events, geared towards celebrating the elite competitions and the passionate fan base and community.

Alienware and Dell Gaming Kick off CES with Innovation Awards

This week, Dell is celebrating nineCES 2019 Innovation Honouree Award wins, spanning it’s Alienware, G Series, Precision, XPS, Latitude, Gaming and Displays portfolios. Come check out the award winners at the #DellExperience at the Sugarcane in The Venetian hotel.

Availability

Alienware Area-51m with Legend design will be available in March 2019

Alienware m15 is available now

Alienware m15 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 20 Series GPU will be available in March 2019

Alienware m17 will be available in March 2019

New Dell G5 15 will be available in March, 2019

Dell continues to offer its top-tier consumer support service, Premium Support Plus. Powered by Dell’s exclusive SupportAssist technology, this is the first and only consumer service to find issues proactively, predict problems before they start, remove viruses automatically and optimise performance for consumer PCs. Premium Support Plus is available for all Dell XPS, Inspiron and Alienware systems.

Visit #DellExperience during CES 2019 at The SugarCane, located in The Venetian