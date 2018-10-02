Dell Sweeps GITEX Shopper Autumn With Modern, Innovative Devices for Power Seeking Users

Raghav Koorichh, Category & Brand Manager- META, CEE & Russia at Dell

Follow > Disable alert for Dell Disable alert for NVIDIA Follow >

Today at GITEX Shopper Autumn 2018, the largest consumer technology event in the Middle East, Dell unveiled new updates to its award winning XPS family and Inspiron 2-in-1 portfolio, continuing its commitment to thoughtful design and innovation. In line with this, Dell also showcased its newly released Vostro 5471 focused on providing productivity and security features small businesses demand and its G3 and G5 gaming series.

At Dell, we are passionate about creating technology that expands the boundaries of innovation,” explains Raghav Koorichh, Category & Brand Manager- META, CEE & Russia at Dell. “Certainly, the impressive product design you see makes for beautiful machines, but one of the most distinctive advantages comes from the innovation within that is redefining the way people work and play and gamers compete. And, we are proud to showcase these elegant yet powerful devices at GITEX Shopper this year and fulfil the expectations our audience has.”

Performance Innovation within the XPS Line

The new XPS 15 2-in-1 is a high-performance 15-inch 2-in-1 with a stunning InfinityEdge 4K display in an impossibly slim 16 mm form, thanks to an extraordinary processor and graphics architecture, and unique thermal design. A best-in-class 4K display with vivid colour delivers a stunning visual experience. The world’s smallest* and thinnest* 15-inch 2-in-1 is innovation at its finest. In addition to worldwide availability, Dell is also announcing a new brushed onyx colour option for the new XPS 15 2-in-1 to complement the original silver option.

Inspiron 14 2-in-1 - flexibility and function at incredible value

Soon to be launched in the region, the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 boasts many of the top line enhancements, including thermal routing and narrow borders. The two versions of the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1, 5481 and 5482, offer new Intel 8th Generation U Series processors, choice, flexibility and value to fit the varied needs of today’s consumers. The 5482 2-in-1 includes a USB Type-C port with power delivery and display support, for the first time standard in the Inspiron 5000 series, and an optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX130 discrete graphics card. Concurrently, the 5481 2-in-1 delivers reliable features at a fantastic value. It includes a full-size HDMI port, a full-size SD card reader, two USB 3.1 Generation 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port for easy connectivity and the option of Windows 10 in S mode in select regions.

Vostro 14 5471 – a good balance of style, power and mobility

Dell continues to expand the Vostro line with the new Vostro 14 5471, focused on providing productivity, more power and security features which every consumer and businesses alike demand. This premium stylish laptop has a thin, lightweight design that allows for maximum mobility and is built for consumers’ on-the-go. Its stylish aluminium casing combines durability with a look of sleek professionalism. The Vostro 14 5471 offers upto 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, USB Type-C port that provides power delivery and display support, optional Single-Sign-On fingerprint reader and two-sided narrow border that helps focus on the screen and therefore the task at hand. Built on the needs of its audience, the new Vostro 14 5471 also offers hardware TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, which provides commercial-grade protection and storage for encryption keys to verify a device. Combined with Peak Shift, which reduces power consumption by automatically switching the system to battery power during certain times of the day, these simple but crucial features help small businesses operate efficiently and smoothly.

Giving Gamers Bigger Power and Better Gameplay

Engineered with the specific, demanding needs of the gaming audience in mind, the G3 and G5 gaming series are equipped with 8th Gen Intel® hex-core processors and the powerful NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 with Max-Q design technology. Both the systems, Dell G3 and G5 feature gaming-forward design and snappy performance at affordable prices. These new game-ready laptops are equipped with thermal management solutions, intelligent content prioritization software, anti-glare IPS panels, and other complimentary features intended to get gamers fully immersed into their games.

Dell G3

Coming in 15 and 17-inch sizes, Dell G3 15 and 17 laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 up to 1060 Max-Q discrete GPUs, up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 CPUs, dual fans and dual drives with SSD options

The laptops 2x2 WiFi antenna design provides great wireless performance, while the SmartByte software prioritizes gaming and video content keeping them smooth, even during large file downloads

All encased in a refined performance inspired design and a silky matte exterior finish, the laptops boast a sleek 22.7mm (15) / 25mm (17) profile encouraging gaming-on-the-go

G3 15 is Dell’s thinnest gaming laptop to date

Dell G5

For those seeking a step-up in performance from the G3 systems, the Dell G5 comes in a sleek 25mm thin 15-inch chassis, with powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs with Max-Q design technology

The systems feature 6GB GDDR5 dedicated memory[1], up to 6-core performance with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (with up to Core i7 on the G5), dual fans, and dual drives with SSD options

Killer 1x1 networking optimization (supporting up to 2x2) or SmartByte software responsively prioritize content downloads for liquid smooth gaming and streaming

Designed to push heat and noise away from the user, Dell equipped a front air intake and rear exhaust vent to the laptops’ frames to keep players cool, and able to game longer

Immersing players deeper into the game, Dell G5 also offers an optional IPS UHD 4k panel to summon a premium on-screen experience

Join Dell at GITEX Shopper Autumn 2018

A highly-anticipated fixture on Dubai’s annual calendar and a perfect platform that brings together the biggest retailers and brands under one roof, attendees at GITEX Shopper Autumn 2018 will be given the opportunity to interact with the newly available models from the popular Inspiron series through Dell’s retail partners.