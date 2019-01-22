Dell Technologies Showcases Next Generation Iot and Surveillance Solutions at Intersec 2019

Dell Technologies showcases enterprise-level surveillance solutions at Intersec 2019

Follow > Disable alert for Dell Technologies Follow >

As the Middle East proves to be a hotbed of business for global and regional suppliers of security, safety, and fire protection, Dell Technologies is all set to converge at Intersec 2019, being held at Dubai World Trade Center from 20th-22nd January 2019. With more than 1,300 exhibitors from 60 countries in attendance, the conference will shine the spotlight on game changing solutions spanning sectors from banking and retail, to infrastructure and energy.

Themed ‘Future of Security’ this three day conference will feature strategic and technological discussions raising key issues on Artificial Intelligence (AI), thought leadership, security integration in everyday life, emergency preparedness and response, data protection, IoT and more.

According to Gartner, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) spending on enterprise information security technology and services is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2019. As the region keeps pace with its agenda to develop cities that are intelligent and cohesive, safety and security data management has become paramount. Surveillance technology required to achieve this is becoming increasingly demanding and complex.

Today, effective surveillance spans an interconnected, intelligent ecosystem of high-definition imaging, multi-modal sensors, data-sharing networks, and powerful analytics. Insights derived from the combination of these technologies is being recognized and leveraged by industries across every vertical to protect employee well-being, safeguard communities, and improve overall processes and services.

In light of this, the Dell Technologies OEM Team and Global Alliances group present at Intersec 2019 will showcase the “Live Earth” demo which offers an overview of Dell Technologies’ capabilities of how video surveillance comes to life in the ever changing modern environment, hosted on a ruggedized Edge Gateway platform. Moreover, with every connected device turning into an attack vector, Dell Technologies also provides enterprise-grade IoT solution that combines hardware and software optimized for surveillance needs along with management and orchestration capabilities to meet the needs of users.

Dell Technologies’ Internet of Things team, OEM team and Networking team will be available at stand number: S1-D12, to help organizations and business leaders meet the challenges and opportunities in their own industries with industry best practices and more technology choices.

Executive quote(s):

Jack O’Reilly, Regional Sales Director, OEM & IoT Solutions Group at Dell EMC

“Today’s surveillance is not only about storing a video, but about the performance and reliability of the storage platform that allows customers to locate and analyze the required information swiftly and reliably. With advanced cameras, sensors and intelligence, surveillance can do way more that just protect people and property beyond the usual perimeter. And, through conferences like Intersec 2019, Dell Technologies can ensure our customers have the best solutions from the edge to the core to the cloud to simplify surveillance and security in the age of more.”