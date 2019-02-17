Deloitte Global’s 2019 Health Care Outlook Explores Key Trends Shaping the Future

Aging and growing populations, greater prevalence of chronic diseases, and advances in digital technologies continue to drive health care expenditures.

Global health care spending is projected to increase at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in 2018-2022, a considerable rise from 2.9 percent in 2013-2017. Aging and growing populations, greater prevalence of chronic diseases, and exponential advances in innovative, but costly, digital technologies continue to grow health care demand and expenditures. This is according to Deloitte Global’s report, 2019 Global health care outlook: Shaping the future, released today.

“Sedentary lifestyles and fatty, sugar-rich diets leading to rising obesity, diabetes and heart disease levels remain the top public health issues in the GCC and ME” says Abdelhamid Suboh, Consulting Partner and Life Sciences and Healthcare Leader, Deloitte Middle East.

Health care stakeholders—providers, governments, payers, employers, consumers, and other organizations—struggling to manage clinical, operational, and financial challenges envision a future in which new value-based, data-driven care delivery models aided by digital technologies, may help to solve today’s problems and to build a sustainable foundation for affordable, accessible, high-quality health care.

“Making this vision a reality will require a philosophical shift in focus away from a system of sick care, in which we focus only on treating patients after they fall ill, to one of health care, which promotes healthy lifestyle and diets, well-being, prevention and early intervention,” adds Suboh. “To make this shift, today’s health care system will need to partner with other traditional sectors such as education, public and private employers, F&B, social media and transportation to address the social determinants of health, and with new sectors such as retail, banking, and technology to improve data and platform interoperability.”

“Health care’s evolution will have far-reaching impacts as new business models emerge that blur boundaries and drive cross-sector and cross-industry convergence,” adds Suboh. “The opportunities to shape the future of health care have never been more promising and abundant, but it will take participation, collaboration, and investment across multiple stakeholders in 2019 and years to come to turn opportunities into realities.”

Key trends explored in Deloitte Global’s health care outlook include: