Deloitte Grows Its Middle East Forensic Technology Practice With New Partner and Director Appointments

Nick Athanasi, Partner to lead the Forensic Technology practice in the Middle East

The increasing use of technology brings with it significant risk of fraud, financial crime, data theft and cyber breaches. Deloitte’s Forensic Technology team has experts in extracting and interrogating data to investigate, detect and prevent fraud and abuse. Cutting edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics are playing a vital role in this area by applying new approaches to help companies prepare and react to risks.

In response to a growing demand for these services, Deloitte recently appointed Nick Athanasi as Partner to lead the Forensic Technology practice in the Middle East. Nick transferred from Deloitte in the UK, bringing with him 23 years of experience in all aspects of forensic technology. Nick has advised and led teams on many of the UK and Europe’s largest and most complex litigation and global regulatory investigations, with significant expertise in financial services, pharmaceutical, transport, energy and technology sectors.

Nick commented, “I look forward to providing further success to the already well established team here in the region. Our focus is to help clients analyze, visualize and review increasing volumes of data, whilst reducing costs and mitigating risks.”

In addition, Muzzi Ebrahim joins as a Director to lead the Data Analytics team. Muzzi comes from Deloitte South Africa where he developed the Regulatory Analytics and Financial Crime capabilities for the Africa firm.

Commenting on the appointments, Neil Hargreaves, Middle East Forensic leader said, “I am delighted to welcome Nick and Muzzi to the team. Bringing in talent from the global Deloitte network is a key priority to cater to the local market needs by leveraging our global expertise and knowhow. Computer forensics, eDiscovery and data analytics are integral parts of our forensic services to clients, Nick and Muzzi bring their global expertise to assist our clients in the Middle East with some of their most challenging issues around fraud and abuse, financial crime and regulatory enforcement.”

Wayne Thomas, Managing Partner for Financial Advisory said, “We are excited to expand our Forensic Technology practice and strengthen our capabilities by welcoming Nick and Muzzi to the team. It is excellent to have two successful leaders bring a wealth of experience to the firm.”