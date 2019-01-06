Deloitte Holds 2019 Middle East Tax Conference in Dubai: The Future of Tax Connected and Data Driven

Deloitte will be holding its flagship Middle East Tax Conference for the year 2019 in Dubai

Deloitte will be holding its flagship Middle East Tax Conference for the year 2019 in Dubai on February 10-11, 2019. This is the 12th consecutive year of Deloitte’s Middle East Tax Conference to update practitioners and clients on global and regional tax updates. At the 2019 conference, Deloitte professionals and client panels will present on global taxation trends and tax technology solutions, in addition to topical ME matters. These include transfer pricing implementation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the future tax function in a digital age in addition to the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and what the post implementation landscape looks like.

“At this exclusive two-day conference, Deloitte tax specialists from across our global network will discuss the unprecedented changes that are taking place in the international and regional tax arena,” said Nauman Ahmed, Deloitte Middle East Tax Leader.

“We have put a great deal of effort in developing a differentiated conference this year. The aim is to cover a wide range of subject matter topics, which will provide our attendees with a new outlook on taxation. The theme of the conference is “The future of tax – connected and data driven,” focusing on what the tax function of the future will look like and what specific technologies are available for businesses,” said Alex Law, Deloitte Middle East International and M&A Tax Leader, and the dean of the 2019 ME Tax Conference.

