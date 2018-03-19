Deloitte to Host the Third Regulatory and Financial Crime Conference in Dubai, April 2018

Deloitte launched the inaugural RFCC in Dubai in 2016, to provide a platform for Middle East financial institutions to debate the practical and unique challenges.

Deloitte is pleased to announce the third Regulatory and Financial Crime Conference (RFCC), one of the leading events for the Middle East financial service community, will take place on Wednesday 18 April 2018 at the Taj Dubai.

The theme for the RFCC 2018 will address the need to strategize, innovate and transform, to navigate through disruptive forces that are redefining how Middle East financial institutions and regulators need to operate in the future.

Part of the Deloitte Global Financial Crime Symposium series, Deloitte launched the inaugural RFCC in Dubai in 2016, to provide a platform for Middle East financial institutions to debate the practical and unique challenges in meeting new regulations and operating in the region.

“We are delighted to welcome back to Dubai, Bob Contri, Deloitte’s Global Financial Services Industry Leader, as one of our outstanding keynote speakers, who will share his views on the future of Fintech and global trends in the financial sector” said Wayne Thomas, Managing Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte, Middle East.

The RFCC 2018 is a dynamic conference and exhibition with an acclaimed programme of key note speakers, engaging presentations by industry leaders and lively panel debates. Senior figures from the financial services industry, practising regulators from the region and leading lawyers, will share valuable industry insight and practical knowledge, on key topics including AML national risk assessment, Regtech and Fintech, art and financial crime and the future of Fintech.

“With the growing international regulatory and enforcement agenda, focus remains on how to implement change in a way that makes the institution safer while working practically,” said Bhavin Shah, Partner, Financial Advisory, Deloitte, Middle East. “The aim of RFCC is to help the financial services industry respond to the increasingly complex regulatory landscape.”

Further details on our expert speakers and the full program including networking occasions will be announced over the coming weeks. For enquiries about the conference and programme please contact Sophie Mahon smahon@deloitte.com