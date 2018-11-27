Deloitte Middle East Announces Admission of 30 New Partners, Directors and Principals

Deloitte hired over 700 Arab and expatriate graduates and experienced professionals in the Middle East in the last year.

Deloitte hosted its Middle East annual partners meeting in November 2018 in Dubai with over 175 partners from the Deloitte Middle East practices who were joined by senior partners from the global Deloitte network. The meeting’s theme was “Forward Bound” and focused on the trends affecting the business landscape – such as Industry 4.0, tax developments in the GCC, and business risks, including financial, regulatory, reputational, strategic, operational and cyber security. Diversity, inclusion, and strategies to achieve gender parity at leadership roles in the workplace were important discussion topics in the meeting.

“Our firm has served Middle East and multinational clients in the region since 1926 and we continue to invest in people and in centers of expertise to provide the best professional services to support our clients in navigating complex market and regulatory environments. We are delighted to admit over 30 internal and newly hired partners, directors and principals in 2018. These men and women leaders bring with them an array of specialized skills and industry-wide expertise and knowledge that, combined with the backing of the Deloitte global network, will allow us to serve our clients and provide them with best-in-class services said Omar Fahoum, CEO Deloitte Middle East.

“Deloitte hired over 700 Arab and expatriate graduates and experienced professionals in the Middle East in the last year to lead the workforce of tomorrow. We reiterate Deloitte’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Agile working, nationalization and gender targets continue to be priority items on our agenda,” said Herve Ballantyne, Chairman, Deloitte Middle East.

David Sproul, senior partner and chief executive of Deloitte North West Europe, also attended the Middle East Annual Partners’ Meeting.

“Deloitte works in many global markets on projects ranging from public service and reform, to talent, technology and the future of work. By sharing our skills, knowledge and experience, we believe we can make a positive contribution in these markets, including the Middle East. This is an exciting time for this market, and Deloitte’s long term commitment and investment is a reflection of the opportunity we believe there is to have an impact that matters with clients, people and society across the region,” concluded Sproul.