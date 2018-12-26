Department of Economic Development - Ajman Signs Strategic New Partnership Agreement With Emirates Vision

The agreement was signed by H.E. Ali Issa Al Nuaimi, Director General, DED-Ajman and Abdullah Al Shehhi, CEO, Emirates Vision Media Network.

The Department of Economic Development - Ajman has revealed the signing of a strategic new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Vision Media Network to help reinforce and enhance media cooperation and come closer to achieving the vision set forth by both parties. The agreement was signed by H.E. Ali Issa Al Nuaimi, Director General, DED-Ajman and Abdullah Al Shehhi, CEO, Emirates Vision Media Network.

Both parties have expressed the importance of increasing awareness about the latest economic developments happening in Ajman--especially important news covering DED-Ajman's efforts to drive in economic growth and development to the emirate. In line with the agreement, DED-Ajman and the Emirates Vision Media Network, widely known as a leading electronic media organization with long professional experience, has vowed to work closely together to ensure the dissemination and distribution of valuable economic media content to the public utilizing various media platforms.

H.E. Al-Nuaimi shared that DED-Ajman continues its efforts to enhance the emirate's status as a regional and global economic destination. The newly-signed agreement aims at raising awareness among investors, consumers and society members—stressing on the important role played by the media in promoting the emirate’s economy. He also emphasized on the department’s efforts towards enhancing its communication channels with local and foreign media sectors, in line with the economic trends and targets.

Meanwhile, Al Shehhi explained that the new agreement between Emirates Vision and DED-Ajman reflects the network's continuing efforts to be the face of the media for government departments, companies and institutions in Ajman--demonstrating the good reputation that the UAE Vision has achieved and the confidence earned over the last few years. He also lauded the important role that DED-Ajman continues to play, especially in its continuing commitment to provide economic facilities for its clients.