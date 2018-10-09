DEWA Confirms Its Readiness for Hosting Wetex 2018 From 23 to 25 October

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Founder and Chairman of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), has confirmed that the 20th WETEX will cover an area of 78,413 square metres with the participation of more than 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries. DEWA organises WETEX under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. It was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, WETEX organising committee, a number of strategic partners, sponsors, representatives of government departments, private organisations and members of the media.

Organised under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability,’ the 20th WETEX will run from 23 to 25 October, at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. It is organised under the umbrella of the 5th Green Week to showcase the latest developments and innovative solutions in renewable and traditional energy around the world and provide business opportunities and potential partnerships that promote the business sector.

“DEWA is organising WETEX under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA, and is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support a sustainable future and green economy in the UAE, and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, UAE Vision 2021, the UAE Green Growth Strategy, Dubai Plan 2021, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy by providing 7 per cent of Dubai's total power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 per cent by 2030, and 75 per cent by 2050,” said His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Al Tayer added that this edition of WETEX will cover an area of 78,413 square metres, with the participation of more than 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries and will be held in conjunction with the third Dubai Solar Show, the region's largest solar energy exhibition, which will cover an area of 14,000 square metres. The event will be an important opportunity for companies, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, specialists in solar system installation and storage, developers of solar energy projects according to the independent power producer model, research and development institutions, and engineering companies and consultants to view the latest cutting-edge technologies and trends in this promising industry. The exhibition coincides with the fifth World Green Economy Summit (WGES 2018), which brings together international experts and professionals in green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development.

“Over the past 19 years, WETEX has achieved great success and positioned itself as one of the largest and most important global exhibitions in the water, environment, and energy sectors. WETEX 2017 covered an area of 70,000 square metres, and attracted 1,950 exhibitors from 50 countries, about 31,000 visitors, and 75 sponsors. To promote Dubai’s position as a role model for investing in clean and renewable energy, WETEX attracts regional and international best practices, to promote disruptive technologies, key advanced technologies for energy and water conservation, and clean energy research and development and applications. WETEX has become an ideal platform for government entities, institutions, organisations, specialised companies, experts, manufacturers, and investors to learn about the latest developments and technologies in water, environment, oil and gas, and traditional and renewable energy. It also provides a unique opportunity for investors to establish trade relations and enhance their businesses by meeting representatives of major international companies under one roof,” Al Tayer added.

“WETEX 2018 focuses on a variety of energy and water conservation activities, environmental protection, waste management, green buildings, and carbon emission reduction. It also highlights the latest technologies and innovations in protecting natural resources while enhancing environmental safety, motivating creativity and innovation in energy. This will support environmental, social, and economic sustainability, and affirm the pioneering role of the UAE in embracing clean energy and moving towards a green economy. Through its pavilion at Zabeel Hall at WETEX 2018, DEWA will highlight its achievements; global benchmarking results over the past years; its promising projects in energy diversification, notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; and its smart initiatives including Shams Dubai, to connect solar panels in homes and buildings to DEWA’s grid. We will also highlight our Smart Applications via Smart Grid and Meters, the Green Charger initiative to build the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, our new headquarters named Al-Sheraa, our projects within the Hatta Development Plan, the Solar Decathlon Middle East, and our latest world-class innovations and technologies in smart transformation. We will also display our smart services and the developments of our operations including Rammas, our artificial intelligence chatbot, and the achievements of our companies, projects, and initiatives,” added Al Tayer.

“We have ensured that WETEX 2018 will be even more comprehensive by providing specialised halls such as the Innovation Hall, which will host more than 17 local and international universities to highlight their knowledge and scientific role in serving environmental issues, in addition to using this dedicated zone to present their research and innovative projects. WETEX 2018 will also include energy halls and companies specialised in electricity, technology, water desalination and treatment solutions. It will also feature a hall for Green Week activities, a conservation stand, and other specialised stands and pavilions for national and international companies. We are delighted that WETEX 2018 will feature 17 country pavilions to share their state-of-the-art products and solutions. China’s pavilion is the largest pavilion dedicated to Chinese companies specialised in water, energy and the environment. The event’s agenda also features workshops and seminars in the areas of energy, water and the environment. WETEX will also feature sessions on demand-side management programmes and sustainable practices,” added Al Tayer.

“I would like to thank our partners and sponsors of this important economic and environmental event. We value their great support over the years in transforming WETEX into the largest specialised exhibition of its kind in the region. I would also like to praise the role of the media, as a prominent partner and a key driver of the exhibition’s success by highlighting the pivotal role of WETEX over the last 19 editions, as a leading platform that brings together organisation and entrepreneurs, decision makers, and investors in water, technology, and the environment,” concluded Al Tayer.