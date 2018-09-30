Deyaar Appoints Condor Building Contracting As Main Contractor for Bella Rose

Deyaar Development is a leading real estate company in the region. Headquartered in Dubai, the company has grown significantly since its inception to evolve into a complete one-stop real estate solutions provider.
Today, Deyaar stands at the forefront of the regional real estate sector, with interests in real estate development, property and facilities management, marketing and sales. Deyaar’s strategic solutions and deep market insights have helped create exceptional value for its investors.
The company currently manages over 14,000 commercial and residential properties. Its operations are divided across four key business units, vis-à-vis, property development, lease management, asset management, and fund management divisions.
Deyaar is well positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company complies with the Escrow legislation and all relevant property laws in the UAE. Deyaar is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.
Contact Information:
The Monarch Office Tower,
24th Floor,
Sheikh Zayed Road,
P.O. Box 30833
Dubai ,
United Arab Emirates