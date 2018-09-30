Deyaar Appoints Condor Building Contracting As Main Contractor for Bella Rose

Surrounded by a public garden and children’s play areas, Bella Rose will offer studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Deyaar Development PJSC, one of the UAE’s leading property development and real estate services companies, has appointed Condor Building Contracting LLC as the main contractor for its recently launched residential project, Bella Rose.

As part of the 26-month contract, Condor Building Contracting has already begun construction works to deliver the 18-storey development in Dubai Science Park by December 2020. Surrounded by a public garden and children’s play areas, Bella Rose will offer studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Eng. Khalid Ababneh, Vice President for Project & Commercial at Deyaar, said: “The Bella Rose project is a unique addition to Deyaar’s portfolio and provides an excellent investment for buyers in the UAE. The appointment announcement of Condor Building Contracting comes just days after the project’s launch, showing Deyaar’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for high quality residential solutions and modern design. A renowned brand with extensive international experience in the construction sector, and a proven track record of delivering quality properties makes The Condor Building Contracting the ideal partner for Bella Rose.”

During Cityscape Global 2018, Deyaar will offer exclusively campaign to book Bella Rose units with only AED 10,000, and an attractive six-year monthly payment plan starting from AED 3,750 per month. Unit prices in Bella Rose start from AED449,777 for a studio apartment.

Bella Rose is located in close proximity to the Mall of the Emirates and major highways, with easy access to neighbourhood facilities such as schools, hotels, My City Centre Al Barsha shopping mall, Miracle Garden, and more. The residential tower features an infinity pool, gym, parking for residents and visitors, and 24-hour security, as well as retail stores on the ground level. Interiors within the Bella Rose Building will be designed to a minimalistic and modern specification, featuring grey, white and black high-quality finishes throughout.