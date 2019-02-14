Deyaar Development and Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA Open Millennium Atria Business Bay

Millennium Atria Business Bay opens today

Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Middle East and Africa (MEA) – one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region, today opened its 40th property, the Millennium Atria Business Bay, which will serve a growing hospitality and tourism sector.

The first phase of the opening will cover 156 apartments out of the hotel’s total 347 units, which comprise studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Other Hotel Serviced Apartment facilities, such as the Laguna Restaurant, Grab and Go, Podium Terrace and Kids Club, the fitness center and the infinity pool on 25th floor will be available for guests during their stay.

Guests can avail of special opening rates which include breakfast for two adults or a free room upgrade, and complimentary access to the health club and the pool.

Developed by Deyaar Development PJSC, one of the UAE’s leading real estate development and property management companies, the Millennium Atria Business Bay features well-designed studios, one, two, three -bedroom units, penthouses, as well as duplex apartments designed by YOO Studio, the internationally-acclaimed interior design company founded by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck.

The 30-storey Millennium Atria Business Bay hotel apartment tower, will be managed by Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA and is the first property in Deyaar’s hospitality portfolio.

Kevork Deldelian, Chief Operating Officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East and Africa, says, “The opening of the Millennium Atria Business Bay reflects our strong and long-term commitment to the UAE’s hospitality sector, where we are expanding our footprint very fast.”

“We are proud to see Deyaar’s first hospitality project commence its operations,” Selim El Zein, Assistant Vice President – Hospitality at Deyaar, said. “This opening shows commitment to our vision to diversify our real estate portfolio, as well as the returns for our investors, to complement the value-added services Deyaar offers. Millennium Atria Business Bay will be a landmark in Dubai’s strong hospitality sector.”

Dubai was named as the seventh most-visited city in the world in 2018, ranked by Euromonitor International. According to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Dubai's tourism sector was worth Dh109 billion in 2017.

In the first half of 2018, Dubai received 8.1 million tourists, with India, Saudi Arabia and the UK remaining the top markets. The city’s hotel inventory stood at 111,317 rooms in the first half of 2018, up 7 per cent on the same period last year. Occupied rooms nights increased from 14.53 million to 14.97 million.

Christian Palacin, General Manager of the Millennium Atria Business Bay, says, “Business Bay is a very popular place for people to live and work and our property enjoys the ideal location for business as well as for leisure clients. Millennium Atria Business Bay offers the largest apartments in the area with a unique design and all the modern technology. Besides, its opening could not have come at a more appropriate time – ready to serve the increased number of tourists ahead of the Expo 2020.”

The special opening rate is valid until 31st March 2019. For reservations, please call +971 4 586 2222 or email reservations.mabb@millenniumhotels.com.