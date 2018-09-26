Deyaar to Launch Bella Rose Residential Project at Cityscape

Bella Rose joins Deyaar’s expanding portfolio of iconic residential and hospitality properties.

Deyaar Development PJSC, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, will launch Bella Rose on day one of Cityscape 2018.

Located in Dubai Science Park, Bella Rose will offer studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a well-appointed 18-storey tower, surrounded by landscaped gardens, and play areas for kids. The tower features an infinity pool, gym, parking for residents and visitors, and 24-hour security, as well as retail stores on the ground level. Interiors within the Bella Rose Building will be designed to a minimalistic and modern specification, featuring grey, white and black high-quality finishes throughout.

Dubai Science Park is ideally located in close proximity to Mall of the Emirates and major highways, with easy access to neighbourhood facilities such as schools, hotels, My City Centre Al Barsha shopping mall, Miracle Garden and more.

The project, which is expected to be handed over in 2020, can be booked exclusively at Cityscape with only AED 10,000, and an attractive six-year monthly payment plan starting from AED 3,750 per month. Unit prices in Bella Rose start from AED449,777 for a studio apartment.

Speaking on the launch, Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar said: “Deyaar is committed to creating properties that offer the highest quality for residents and investors alike. Bella Rose is the ideal complement to our existing portfolio, providing a range of apartment sizes that cater to the needs of Dubai’s growing community. Not only is the project adjacent to a public garden and walking distance to a shopping mall, but it is within easy reach of the Expo 2020 site. We’re thrilled to announce this new building on day one of Cityscape 2018, during which we will offer incredible deals on properties throughout our portfolio.”

At Deyaar’s Cityscape 2018 booth (stand S1H10, Sheikh Saeed Hall 1), visitors can explore the full range of properties the development company offers. From the recently handed-over Mont Rose to the up and coming Afnan and Dania districts in Deyaar’s Midtown, visitors can take advantage of exclusive deals offered only during the Cityscape show.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai’s leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the years, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, all offering the highest levels of service and quality.