Deyaar Signs Property Management Agreement for Belhasa’s Properties

Deyaar Property Management LLC (DPM), the property management arm of Deyaar Development PJSC (“Deyaar”), one of Dubai’s leading property developers, has entered into a partnership with Belhasa International Company LLC to manage its mixed-use buildings across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Through the partnership, DPM will deliver a wide range of property management services including leasing services, legal advisory services, landlord relations, property inspections and building services, as well as property management consulting services. DPM offers a single point of contact for all requests, helping to ensure a high return of income, smooth communication, timely responses, and reduced overall costs.

“Property management aims to enhance customers’ overall experience in a property and increase its value, because satisfied tenants drive an increase in occupancy rates,” said Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Vice President of Deyaar Property Management. “Deyaar Property Management helps to improve a building’s life cycle by providing a full suite of services from inspections and appraisals through to building management and more. We’re thrilled to add Belhasa International Company’s units to our expanding portfolio and look forward to a long and successful partnership with them.”

Saeed Ahmed Saif Belhasa, Managing Director of Belhasa International Company, said: “Providing the best value and experience to our tenants is a priority. By partnering with Deyaar for its Property Management Services, we have found a reputable and reliable partner to ensure that our properties are attractive to investors, with the added reassurance of working with a professional company for any management related requirements.”

Deyaar Property Management is ISO 9001/2015 certified and manages a portfolio of over 24,000 units in more than 1,500 buildings across the UAE, ensuring an occupancy rate of more than 97 per cent.