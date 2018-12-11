DGCX and IBMC Financial Professionals Group to Hold First UAE Africa Gold Convention

Les Male, CEO of DGCX_ His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Hamed, Chairman of IBMC, UAE_ Sajith Kumar P K, CEO & Managing Director, IBMC Global Network

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) and IBMC Financial Professionals Group (IBMC) announce today that they will jointly hold the first UAE Africa Gold Convention on the 8 January, 2019. The one day event will bring together a wide range of industry participants at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, including importers and exporters, refiners, miners, vault operators, exchanges and regulators, with the aim of connecting the business communities between the United Arab Emirates and Africa.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Hamed, Chairman of IBMC, UAE; Les Male, CEO, DGCX; and Sajith Kumar P K, CEO & Managing Director, IBMC Global Network, officially announced the event today at a signing ceremony in Al Bateen Palace Majilis, Abu Dhabi. It was revealed that the convention will cover all major gold-related activities including imports, transportation, refining, storage, retail, and trading. Post-event activities will also take place to help African entities establish their businesses in the UAE.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Hamed, Chairman of IBMC, UAE, said: “The UAE and Africa have enjoyed a healthy business relationship for decades, so we are delighted to further strengthen these ties with the launch of UAE AFRICA Gold Convention 2019. The gold industry presents many trade and investment opportunities, and this inaugural event will support its growth by bringing industry players together to explore partnerships and facilitate cooperation between businesses and investors on both sides.”

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “The UAE Africa Gold Convention 2019 will showcase the entire gamut of gold trade and business activities across the UAE and wider region, with a particular focus on how the industry is being diversified. With expected industry-wide participation, the convention will act as a catalyst to trigger discussion on potential joint venture opportunities, and promote the UAE as a corridor to other markets and an attractive business hub for companies across the African continent.”

Sajith Kumar P K, CEO & Managing Director, IBMC Global Network, said: “Considering the major growth oriented projects in the UAE and Africa, including Expo 2020, the UAE Africa Gold Convention comes at an excellent time, and will be highly supportive of the global business community targeting opportunities within the gold industry.”