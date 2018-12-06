DGCX Wins ‘EMEA Exchange of the Year’ at the Fow Global Investor Awards 2018

Les Male, CEO of DGCX

Follow > Disable alert for dubai gold & commodities e ... Follow >

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been named for the first time ‘EMEA Exchange of the Year’ at the Future & Options World (FOW) Global Investor Awards 2018 held in London. The exchange was carefully selected from a pool of international candidates based on its innovations in the derivatives industry, which have included new products, services and technology upgrades over the last 12 months.

Earlier this year, the exchange upgraded its integrated trading and clearing solution from Cinnober to the latest version of the TRADExpress platform. The purpose was to improve and enrich business development capabilities even further, and to benefit from a more advanced trade and market data protocol, leading to enhanced efficiency in bandwidth usage. DGCX also successfully launched the world’s only and region’s first-ever exchange traded Shariah-compliant Spot Gold contract, which has been very well received by investors, both within the GCC and internationally too.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “We are honored to win this esteemed award and recognized for our strong performance over the last 12 months. I am truly appreciative of the hardwork that our members, colleagues and partners show day in and day out, and their continuous drive to deliver excellence in the derivatives industry. This acknowledgement is a testament to that, and DGCX’s continuous commitment to providing innovation and excellence to our investors and traders.”

The FOW Global Investor EMEA Exchange of the Year 2018 award marks DGCX’s second recognition in the last twelve months after being named for the second year in a row, ‘Exchange of the Year’, at the prestigious Global Investor MENA Awards 2018 held in Dubai in November.

Les concluded, “With 2019 on the horizon, building on this success by expanding our reach into different markets and broadening our product portfolio will remain a top priority.”