DHL Express Selects OFFTEC to Furnish New Headquarters With Comprehensive Range of Office Furniture

OFFTEC - a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group (OHG) - has supplied the new DHL Express headquarters in Amman with comprehensive, class-leading office furniture solutions. OFFTEC equipped the three-floor building with modern workstations, soft seating and storage cabinets, as well as furnished the meeting and multipurpose rooms, reception space, waiting area and cafeteria hall. All products were provided by the Company’s international partners; Steelcase, Forma 5 and Profim, in addition to Burmatex, which delivered carpet tiles.

OFFTEC fully installed the office furniture within three days only, while ensuring the optimization of different workspaces to help create an environment that enhances employee productivity and morale.Moreover, OFFTEC extended comfortable, elegant and ergonomic pieces that were sourced and set up by a team of product specialists, interior designers and after-sales support staff, hence effectively serving DHL Express throughout the sales cycle, installation phase and lengthy warranty period.

“We are delighted to have been entrusted by DHL Express to supply its new headquarters with an extensive range of high-quality office furniture. Thanks to our expert team, we have, once again, proven our track record of speedy delivery and timely installation,” commented Shadi Al-Masri, OFFTEC Furniture Solutions Division Manager. “Over the years, OFFTEC has established a unique reputation for wide-ranging, globally-renowned furniture solutions and outstanding support services, which allow us to meet client requirements and boost their overall business performance. It was a pleasure working with DHL Express, and we look forward to the opportunity to do so again.”

