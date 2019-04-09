DHL Express Set to Expand Operations to EZDubai

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO, Dubai South’s Logistics District,

International courier, parcel and express mail company DHL Express has revealed that it will soon be expanding their UAE operations to its latest facility located in the state-of-the-art EZDubai, the new addition to Dubai South’s Logistics District. The expansion will allow DHL Express to serve its existing and new customers who will be based in the newly formed free zone as well as those located outside EZDubai and Dubai South.

This latest development is aligned with DHL Express’ efforts to build facilities with easy access to major ports and airports for faster delivery of its services. Expanding their operations also demonstrates the company’s commitment to support the development plans of its customers in the GCC region and beyond.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO, Dubai South’s Logistics District, said: “DHL Express remains globally competitive because of its constant efforts to boost it capabilities. We welcome the company’s decision to expand their operations to EZDubai in keeping with its goal of continuous improvement. The move also reflects its confidence and trust in the state-of-the-art e-commerce hub’s ability to support its business expansion in the region. With its modern infrastructure and key regulatory framework, it boasts a suitable business environment capable of backing the company’s operations and further increasing its profitability and productivity prospects. We are delighted to be the company’s new home in the country.”

The new 3,200-sqm two-story facility will handle rising B2C exports in Dubai South, with 13 pick-up and delivery (PUD) routes to be relocated to EZDubai. It will also follow the standard material handling system layout, with conveyable automated throughput of 3,000pph. Additionally, the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA)-approved facility meets the global service engineering framework (SEF) standards, including its air-conditioning and exhaust extraction systems. It also boasts improved stem time, resulting in earlier deliveries of goods and products.

Highlighting the significance of expanding operations to EZDubai, Geoff Walsh, UAE Country Manager for DHL Express, commented: “The Middle East logistics and e-commerce market is rapidly growing, primarily driven by the UAE, which is why we are expanding our operations to EZDubai. It aims to attract e-commerce industries, with the right regulatory framework, latest infrastructure and cost-effective warehousing capabilities. With operations at EZDubai, we will be able to connect sellers and consumers around the world with even greater speed and efficiency.”

The 920,000 square-meter purpose-built e-commerce zone EZDubai, which was the recently launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offers a range of logistics facilities and business solutions to multinationals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Once fully completed and developed, the AED 2.1-billion project hub will offer six dedicated areas that will help bolster Dubai's position as a strategic hub for e-commerce.