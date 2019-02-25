DIFI to Host Research Forum on Family Wellbeing

The Doha International Family Institute

The Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation, is set to host its research forum titled ‘Family Wellbeing: Towards evidence-based family policies,’ which aims to ensure family issues are a key priority for policymakers in Qatar. The event, open to public, will be held at Qatar National Convention Centre from February 26-27.

The first day of the event will center around the topic of ‘The Wellbeing of Families Living with Autism’, while ‘Work-Family Balance’ will be the focus of the second day.

Attendees will discuss and debate the key findings and recommendations proposed by DIFI’s recent research projects that relate to the two priority areas; address the contextual challenges facing the development and implementation of policies; highlight national, regional, and international policies, and relevant best practices; and propose realistic and effective policy options and program interventions.

Dr. Sharifa Al Emadi, Executive Director, DIFI, said: “One of DIFI’s tools to effectively influence the policy cycle in Qatar is to not only produce empirical evidence related to effective policy-making, but also to bring policy owners, concerned authorities, and relevant stakeholders together to facilitate discussion within an integrated platform.

“The aim of the forum is to go beyond the mere dissemination of research outcomes and enter into the wider sphere of policy impact, specifically with regards to the two overarching themes of the conference – ‘The Wellbeing of Families Living with Autism’ and ‘Work-Family Balance’.”

DIFI is a global policy and advocacy institute working to advance knowledge on Arab families through research and promote evidence-based polices at a national, regional, and international level. The institute has special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.