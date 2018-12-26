DIFI Participates In Regional Youth Forum

Dr. Anis Ben Brik, Director of Family Policy Department, DIFI, moderates a workshop at the recently-held forum.

The Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), recently participated in an event titled ‘The Youth Forum in the Arab Region’, held in the Kingdom of Morocco from December 19-21, 2018.

The inaugural forum was organized by United Nations Population Fund and the World Organization of the Scout Movement, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Morocco and the Mediterranean Forum for Youth – Morocco.

Dr. Anis Ben Brik, Director of Family Policy Department, DIFI, moderated a workshop at the forum titled ‘Elements of the envisaged new and inclusive narrative for young people in the Arab region.’ Bringing together young people from 22 different countries, the workshop addressed the current and future status of the youth in families and society. Dr. Ben Brik presented frameworks for promoting renewed and inclusive dialogues on the youth in the Arab world, including successfully shifting from school to the labor market, family formation, and facilitating the youth’s participation in the development of their respective nations.

Additionally, within the workshop, attendees discussed the views, priorities, and aspirations of Arab youth on a number of subjects, including: family, education, work, culture, health, immigration, security, justice, women, and community and political participation. The workshop concluded with the adoption of new and comprehensive elements to develop a proposed new narrative on youth in the Arab region.

DIFI is a global policy and advocacy institute working to advance knowledge on Arab families through research and promote evidence-based polices at a national, regional, and international level. The institute has special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.