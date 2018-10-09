Dine and Dip With M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

Enjoy a swim and splash with bespoke views of the Dubai skyline, and create long-lasting memories with friends and loved ones.

M Hotel Downtown by Millennium brings the perfect answer to the cooling season with an exciting breakfast and pool offer. Wallow in a daycation in the heart of downtown Dubai with morning delights paired with a full day of swimming and relaxation.

Let Lemon Pepper Restaurant cater to your appetites with an expansive breakfast spread from 6:30 am until 10:30 am. Available for adults and young ones to enjoy are selections including omelets, classic English and Arabian favorites, healthy options and freshly-baked pastries, with an array of fresh juices and hot brews included. After a sumptuous breakfast affair, guests are invited to head on to La Terrasse Pool Deck & Bar for a dip in the hotel’s temperature-controlled swimming pool. Enjoy a swim and splash with bespoke views of the Dubai skyline, and create long-lasting memories with friends and loved ones.

Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall, this architectural landmark stands tall amidst the action of the city. M Hotel Downtown by Millennium is also a celebrated destination for dining due to its high quality of food, spectacular views and personalized service. Experience a combination of hospitality par excellence, and distinctive design with modern amenities at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium.

The breakfast starts from AED 90 for adults and AED 60 for kids, including pool access.