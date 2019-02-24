Dine Under the Stars at Al Raha Beach Hotel

Danat Hotels & Resorts is the upscale hotel division of the National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels with its portfolio of four and five-star hotels in the UAE.
The Danat five-star boutique branded properties includes Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, Danat Al Ain Resort, and Al Raha Beach Hotel. Furthermore, our four-star deluxe managed Abu Dhabi travel resorts includes: Tilal Liwa Hotel, Dhafra Beach Hotel as well as Oryx Hotel and Century Apartments in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Green Mubazzarah Chalets and Mercure Grand Jebel Hafeet Al Ain Hotel in Al Ain. Consistent across all of our Abu Dhabi hotel resort properties is the warmth of our welcome and the levels of service and quality that Danat prides itself in delivering to our guests.Less...