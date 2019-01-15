Dine Under the Stars on Valentine’s Day at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

Enjoy the romantic dinner set up by the poolside at m hotel downtown

Make Valentine’s Day a dazzling celebration with your loved one by spending it at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, where an exquisite Dine Under the Stars package ensures a fabulous and unforgettable evening.

You and your loved one will enjoy the romantic dinner set-up by the poolside with soothing music played throughout the evening while savouring a three-course meal hand-picked by the executive chef.

Dinner will be served with a steaming bowl of French Onion Soup or Seafood Chowder followed by Antipasti platter or Strawberry Balsamic Chutney and Goat Cheese Bruschetta. For the main course, choices are the Seafood Mix Grill or Lovely Lamb Chops with Charred Cherry Roam Tomatoes and Bell Pepper puree or Vegetable Lasagne. A bottle of sparkling grapes will complement the delightfully flavourful mains. A Chef’s Special Dessert Platter will seal the evening meal.

The Valentine’s Day Dine Under the Stars package is priced at AED499 per couple and includes a rose for the lady.

M Hotel Downtown is also offering a valuable package worth AED99 per person which includes a dinner buffet of the finest barbecue and one round of soft beverages.

Up the romance this Valentine’s Day and with the warm hospitality and personalized service of the staff at M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, it will be an evening to remember, one to keep for the books.