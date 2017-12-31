Discover the Best of the Season With Jannah Burj Al Sarab

Jannah Burj Al Sarab

The five-star, Bedouin-inspired hotel, Jannah Burj Al Sarab, is welcoming the beginning of 2018 with an exclusive winter day pass to celebrate the winter season.

Upon availing the seasonal offer, guests can benefit from the stunning weather and engage in their favourite activities at Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s high-end facilities. The winter day pass is an all access card to its state-of-the art gymnasium, plush rooftop swimming pool and Jaccuzi, the world’s fastest hotel Wi-Fi and the all-encompassing Karim services, signature to the Jannah brand.

Aside from Jannah Burj Al Sarab’s leisure and entertainment facilities, the all-day dining international restaurant, The Dining Room will offer all day pass guests a complimentary lunch with a variety of delectable local and international dishes from its inspiring menu.

The day pass is priced at AED 150 per person.

For more information or to book, please call +971 2 307 6 307 or visit www.jannah.ae.