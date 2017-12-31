Discover the Best of the Season With Jannah Burj Al Sarab

Jannah Hotels & Resorts was born and raised in the Liwa Desert of the United Arab Emirates. Founded on the spirit of the noble Bedouin hospitality and pioneered with an infrastructure that is innovative, creative and dynamic, it has blossomed into the hotel management company of choice.
Offering leading proprietary technology and evolutionary programs, the company offers intelligent and efficient hotel management services that are focused on ensuring properties managed under the Jannah Hotels & Resorts brand’s reach their operating potential in every aspect.Less...
Contact Information:
Delma Street
13th Street,
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates