A Dive Into the Latest Updates on Projects by Dubai South Properties Set to Add Immense Value to the Emirate’s Real Estate Ahead of EXPO 2020

During the event

Dubai South Properties – the development and real estate arm of Dubai South– revealed that preparations are well on track to effectively meet the constantly evolving property and community needs of discerning investors and end-users, who seek to explore the attractive propositions offered in Dubai South.

Recognized as the UAE’s flagship urban development, Dubai South builds on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and is designed to support the diverse needs of a multitude of businesses, industries, investments current and future residents.

Real Estate projects that are currently being developed within Dubai South Residential City including the Pulse – a successful “freehold”, mixed-use community which is set for handover mid 2019 onwards. Featuring townhouses, apartments, shopping destinations and urban design landscape, the Pulse offers a unique lifestyle and is catered to mid-market audience.

Crew Village a bespoke, purposely designed community for shared living, to be designed to suit the specific requirements of the clients, is another major highlight of the Residential City. In addition to these investment opportunities, the master plan offers dedicated plots of land for healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and special community services, i.e. gas stations, post offices, governmental agencies, etc.

The Pulse, this community offering more than 1,200 homes, aims to deliver highest quality standards for the mid-market segment. As the name suggests, the Pulse is envisioned to be a dynamic space, centered on a vibrant Boulevard. This innovative, integrated lifestyle concept brings together retail, hospitality, leisure, and all modern requirements of the residents within a very urban setting. The Pulse comprises of the Pulse Residence, Parks, Plaza, Icon, Boulevard Apartments and the Pulse Townhouses. The community also provides ample parking spaces for both residents and visitors, club houses with gyms, pools, children playgrounds and open plazas for everyone.

Residential City Retail will offer a wide range of retail mixes that fulfills the short term and long-term community development strategies ahead of 2020 and beyond. Starting with more than 30,000 sqft of retail to be available for leasing by 2020 to ultimately develop the full 200,000 sqft in the short term. Recently, more than AED 1 billion was invested towards the realization of the Residential City’s landscape vision, which envisages Connectivity, Legibility, Innovation and Livability to be the core themes around which the city is built. In line with the Emirate of Dubai's happiness agenda, the vision focuses on the creation of urban areas centered on happiness, wellbeing and sustainable living of its residents. The integration of latest technology and design guidelines will ensure comfort and convenience to the residents, providing them with a unique urban living experience. Ultimately this will create more value for the investors and end users, and also mark the addition of a new attractive destination to Dubai’s property landscape.

New developments under the hospitality segment include a Marriott lifestyle brand - Aloft Hotel- opened in 2018, Holiday Inn/Staybridge Suits set to open doors this year and the Hilton 5* hotel which is scheduled to open by 2020.These hospitality developments together will provide an additional 2,000 hotel rooms ahead of the EXPO 2020 Dubai, which is set to attract 25 million visitors. Furthermore, the projects, along with the Al Maktoum International Airport that is currently under major expansions, will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.

Sakany is a mixed-use community comprises of three developments. Sakany Staff Accommodation, Sakany One and Sakany Square, together will house approximately 50,000 residents.

Sakany - the best-in-class staff accommodation - is a purpose-built community that will accommodate more than 17,000 residents in 22 buildings by 2020. This covers phase 1 and 2 of this development. With phase 1 fully leased boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure and most modern amenities, more than 6,000 staff residents currently live here.

Modelled on worldwide sustainable housing developments and offering the benefits of an urban lifestyle at a prime location in the heart of Dubai South, Sakany One is a residential community with attractive modern apartments for rent at great value. It houses studio, 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments that are aesthetically designed to reflect a comfortable modern style with many convenient amenities, including lush parks, community centers, sports clubs, urban retail and round-the-clock security and facilities management. The project’s masterplan design has been completed.

Sakany Square will be a new shopping destination with a Park-and-shop concept that combines shopping and dining experiences in an urban setting, with ample parking spaces, showrooms walkways. It is an excellent location for anchor tenants in all retail mix types.

Mohammed Al Awadhi, CEO for Dubai South Properties, said: “The Emirate of Dubai has always been the number one hub for investors, individuals and families from all over the world, who seek a better life, socially and economically. Besides, Dubai is seen as the number one holiday destination by millions of visitors and tourists. Dubai South aims to be a major contributor to Dubai’s growth and the achievement of its vision by presenting this state-of-the-art development. By creating the most desirable environment for the society, our mission is to deliver a better lifestyle in every sense. We are drawing inspiration from the insights we gained from our experiences in Dubai and worldwide and taking it to the next level, in terms of education, medical care, and offering a truly convenient communities, to contribute to the vision of happy cities.”

His Excellency Khalifa Suhail Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai South aims to create an inclusive, cohesive society with a focus on sustainability and happiness of individuals, in order to contribute to Dubai’s efforts to become a pivotal hub in the global economy. Our efforts in this direction hugely complements our aspirations to cater to the rising demand in the sector ahead of the approaching EXPO2020 in Dubai. The world expo next year will undoubtedly underscore the Emirate’s appeal as a promising FDI destination and will significantly boost demand in all key sectors including real estate. Dubai South remains poised to meet these demands.”