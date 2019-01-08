DMCA Concludes Awareness Campaign on Maritime Safety

Captain Khamis Walad Ghamil, head of maritime traffic at DMCA

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has recently concluded “Maritime Safety Awareness Campaign”, which, as the name suggests, intends to raise awareness around maritime safety measures on all fishing vessels and equipment. The campaign is part of DMCA’s relentless efforts to regulate and streamline all the components of the maritime cluster in the emirate.

The campaign, which was held at the Fishermen Port3 in Um Suqeim, saw a very positive turnout from 250 fishermen who came to learn the best and latest world practices which combine sustainability and safe maritime activities.

Captain Khamis Walad Ghamil, head of maritime traffic at DMCA pointed out the campaign is meant to enhance maritime safety in support of the emirate’s sustainable practices and to sustain Dubai’s position as a leading tourist and trade hub worldwide.

“The fishermen who participated in the campaign learnt about the best practices in fishing management following the best local and world standards in this sector. This will help us create a more competitive and safer maritime environment to support the development process in the emirate” Ghamil said.