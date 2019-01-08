DMCA Concludes Awareness Campaign on Maritime Safety

Founded in 2007, Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has brought about a radical change in the local maritime sector through an extensive range of industry initiatives and regulations which support its ambitious approach to creating a safe investment environment for industry leaders from all over the world, while reaffirming Dubai’s position as a first-class international maritime hub. Established to monitor, develop and promote maritime activities, DMCA provides a platform of excellence and quality as it develops world-class regulations and guidelines to raise the bar on the maritime industry and boost its infrastructure, operations and logistics services while offering investment opportunities to boost Dubai’s competitiveness at the regional and international levels.
Contact Information:
117774
Dubai
United Arab Emirates