Documentary Room for a Man Participates in Rabat International Festival for Author’s Cinema in Morocco

The film received production and post-production grants from the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) and a production grant from the Screen Institute Beirut.

Follow > Disable alert for Anthony Chidiac Disable alert for montreal international Follow >

The documentary Room for a Man by director Anthony Chidiac will take part in the 23rd Rabat International Festival for Author's Cinema, set to be held in Morocco's capital (from November 16 to 24). The film will screen on Tuesday, November 20, at 8:00 pm (GMT+1) in the Agdal Cultural Center.

Recently, the film has participated in the Cairo Cinema Days, the Arab Film Festival, the Arab Film Festival in Berlin, the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) in Canada, in which the film made its world premiere within its official competition.

The film follows a young gay filmmaker who shares a Beirut apartment with his mother and pet dog attempts to reconstruct his identity by renovating his bedroom. But as the Syrian construction workers come and go in the freshly embattled household, new questions, old arguments and unexpected passions get stirred. Venturing further, the filmmaker contacts his estranged father to ask about the Argentinian passport he once had as a little boy. After years of separation, father and son embark on a journey to South America in search of family ties.

Room for a Man is written and directed by Lebanese filmmaker Anthony Chidiac, produced by Talal Al-Muhanna (Linked Productions) and Carole Abboud (c.cam production), and distributed by MAD Solutions. The film received production and post-production grants from the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) and a production grant from the Screen Institute Beirut.

Director/writer/editor Anthony Chidiac was born in Beirut in 1988. He graduated from St. Joseph University with a BA in Audiovisual Studies with his diploma short film Kfarhanem's Inn, screened at the Cabriolet Film Festival in Lebanon, the Kelibia Film Festival in Tunisia, on MTV Lebanon and on BBC Arabia in the frame of Alternative Cinema.

In 2010, Anthony participated in The Exchange Program between the National Film School in Denmark and Screen Institute Beirut. He directed his documentary Equal Men in Copenhagen that was eventually screened at the Beirut Cinema Days. In 2013, he co-wrote with Selim Mourad and directed his first medium length fiction film Maman? Non, Merci, screened in various European and Arab film festivals.