Documentary Sunday Market: Tripoli Participates in NDU International Film Festival

Stills From Sunday Market: Tripoli

Follow > Disable alert for Yahya Mourad Disable alert for Tripoli Follow >

The documentary film Sunday Market: Tripoli by director Yahya Mourad landed its Arab world premiere at its homeland, Lebanon, as it participated in the 12th edition of the Notre Dame University-Louaize (NDU) International Film Festival (NDUIFF) (November 25 - December 2). The film screened, within the festival's screenings of national independent short films, on Tuesday, November 27.

Founded in 2007, the NDU International Film Festival (NDUIFF), is dedicated to short films. It is an annual celebration held under the theme of the power of youth as it promotes films made by promising filmmakers by screening them for large audiences to present their talents and artistic excellence.

The film took part in a number of prestigious film festivals, most recent of which was the Urban Films Festival, alongside the São Paulo International Film Festival, Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, and Rencontres internationales du documentaire de Montréal.

Between the Lebanese civil war and the Syrian occupation, some ex fighters find themselves trapped right in the middle! Searching for their freedom, they decide to head to the city of Tripoli for a new life. There, they settle in the flea market, the Sunday Market, which soon becomes more than just a market to them....it becomes the place where they find their freedom! Directed by Yahya Mourad, Sunday Market: Tripoli is distributed by MAD Solutions through the Arab world.