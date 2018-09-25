Double Weekend Data and Minutes with Shahry Plans from Ooredoo

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Always looking for ways to provide customers with added-value, Ooredoo’s is offering new and existing Shahry subscribers the opportunity to enjoy the internet even more by doubling their data and minutes on top of their regular package. Available until 30 October 2018, customers who sign up for a Shahry plan on either a one or two-year contract will automatically receive twice the normal data and double minutes to use on weekends throughout the contract period.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo said: “We always like to think out of the box when it comes to digital solutions, products and promotions. We know that our customers like to connect at the weekends; whether it’s sharing, chatting, surfing or streaming, they need more data and more time. This offer gives them exactly that; a fantastic allowance for our Shahry customers to do more of what they like and enjoy their days off”.