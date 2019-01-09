Dreamaway Commercially Releases at Zawya Cinema Starting Wednesday, January 9

Dreamaway received a wide critical acclaim in Arab and international media.

Dreamaway by Egyptian director Marouan Omara and German director Johanna Domke will release atZawya Cinema starting Wednesday, January 9. This marks the film's first commercial release in the heels of its participation in international film festivals, including: the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) and EL Gouna Film Festival in Egypt.

Representing freedom and easy cash, Sharm El Sheikh has long been a dream destination for Egyptian youth. Recently, terror attacks have brought tourism in the resort town to a halt. Dreamaway follows a group of young employees of a luxury hotel compound, where clichés and stereotypes of Western and Oriental cultures clash. This carousel-like experience elevates the youths into a dreamlike state.

The film landed its world premiere at the 53rd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic and its Arab world premiere within the Official Competition of El Gouna Film Festival.Dreamaway took part in the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) and BFI London Film Festival.

Dreamaway received a wide critical acclaim in Arab and international media, as it is mentioned in The Gaurdian "Dreamaway, a brilliantly bizarre look at the desolate Egyptian holiday resort Sharm El Sheikh." In Filmuforia, the film is described as "A melancholic portrait of a young generation left to fight for a new identity."

Directed by Marouan Omara and Johanna Domke, Dreamaway is produced by Roman Roitman, (Monokel/Germany), Mark Lotfy (Fig Leaf Studio/Egypt) and Marouan Omara and Arne Birkenstock(Fruitmarket Kultur und Medien/Germany). MAD Solutions is handling the film's distribution across the Arab world.