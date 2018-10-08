Drive Home in Your All-New Nissan With the Limited Period ‘Automania Exchange’ Campaign by Arabian Automobiles

A great opportunity to avail of a Nissan upgrade to your favourite model and make, the campaign brings a range of additional benefits to customers.

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is offering automobile lovers the opportunity to drive home in an all-new Nissan model with the return of the Automania Exchange campaign running from October 6th to 10th.

A great opportunity to avail of a Nissan upgrade to your favourite model and make, the campaign brings a range of additional benefits to customers. On exchange of their car, customers not only get a brand-new Nissan and can enjoy the value of reduced maintenance and repair costs, increased reliability, improved safety features – and above all, the style and comfort of owning a brand-new Nissan car.

Arabian Automobiles will facilitate a range of convenient finance offers while customers also benefit from an extended warranty on their vehicles. Further, to mark its 50th Anniversary, Arabian Automobiles will offer up to AED 15,000* above market value on exchange of one’s current car with a brand-new Nissan.

The campaign ensures that motorists stay up-to-speed with the latest technology innovations in Nissan cars, which add to driving comfort, safety, fuel efficiency and more. Customers are urged to visit their nearest Arabian Automobiles showroom to grab the offer and drive away in their dream Nissan vehicle.