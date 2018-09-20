du Wins Smart Cities Award at the Telecoms World Middle East 2018

During the event

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), won the Smart Cities Award at the Telecoms World Middle East 2018 for its role in developing Dubai Pulse – a platform owned by Smart Dubai office. As a strategic partner of Smart Dubai, du established Dubai Pulse platform in 2017- the digital backbone of the city that offers the means of sharing data in order to be utilized by decision makers encouraging innovation. Jihad Tayara, Vice President ICT Commercial - Business Development in du, received the award on behalf of the company.

Jihad Tayara, Vice President, ICT Business Development, du, said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition. We are receiving highly encouraging feedback and demand for the services we’re offering through Dubai Pulse from a variety of entities in the UAE. We believe this data, when harnessed intelligently, can radically transform lives by offering more precise and relevant services to UAE residents. Through Dubai Pulse, du has pioneered a flexible partnership-based business model that is unlike any platform-based city model operating around the globe. This project is multi-layered and requires complex business and technical skills. I am glad to say that our team have amply demonstrated this from time to time, successfully pulling off this project and bringing a thorough know-how of Dubai’s landmark approach to smart cities. This is exemplified by our ongoing smart city initiatives, continuing investment in smart infrastructure and long-standing support of entrepreneurship and fostering innovation.”

In line with the vision of Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai Pulse leverages the latest technological innovation to facilitate the exchange and delivery of city data and services, to make Dubai a more seamless, safe, efficient and impactful city experience for all residents and visitors.