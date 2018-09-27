Dubai’s Nakheel to Launch New Projects at Prime Locations at Cityscape Global 2018

Dragon Towers

Dubai-based master developer Nakheel will launch new projects at prime locations across Dubai at Cityscape Global 2018, the company announced today.

Nakheel, a foundation partner of Cityscape Global, will unveil a beachfront project at the new Deira Islands waterfront city and a new collection of townhouses – each with a private pool – at the high end Jumeirah Park community. More details will be revealed in the run up to the event.

Dragon Towers, Nakheel’s twin-building high-rise apartment complex at Dragon City, on sale from Sunday (30 September), will also be showcased, along with a diverse range of other projects across the residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors that highlight Nakheel’s pivotal role in realising Dubai’s 2021 vision. Among them are the iconic PALM360 and Palm Tower on Palm Jumeirah, and a host of developments at the upcoming Deira Islands, including Deira Central, Deira Mall and Nakheel’s joint venture beachfront resorts.

Nakheel is also inviting investors to check out an exclusive selection of ready properties at some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, such as Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands and Al Furjan. Ready-for-handover homes come with special offers and attractive payment plans.

Nakheel has more than AED58 billion worth of projects under way in terms of infrastructure and construction costs, and has awarded construction contracts to the tune of AED7 billion this year, with more to be signed before the end of 2018.

The company has nearly 27,500 investors from all over the world, who have collectively spent more than AED117 billion on 42,000 land plots or built-form units since Nakheel started selling properties in 2002.

Ali Rashid Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel, said: “Our world-famous, established projects such as Palm Jumeirah have played a key role in Dubai’s history by placing the city on the world map, and our upcoming developments, including Deira Islands, will be a major part of the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate success story.

“Nakheel continues to develop and deliver a multitude of creative, sustainable projects that will provide new homes, destinations and attractions for Dubai’s growing numbers of residents and tourists.

“We are proud to exhibit at Cityscape Global 2018, where we will showcase the latest additions to our ever-expanding collection of unique residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that underline our commitment to Dubai’s vision for 2021 – and beyond.”

The Nakheel stand will feature scale models of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah and its eclectic collection of iconic projects, Deira Islands with its diverse range of hospitality, retail and residential offerings and Dragon City and its growing assortment of residential, retail, trading and hospitality components.

Find out more at stand S2B10, at Cityscape Global, 2-4 October.