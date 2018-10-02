Dubai’s Premier Destinations to Celebrate Chinese Golden Week With Exciting Deals

Guests can experience tranquil waterfront dining at its best at La Mer and benefit from the attractive deals across its F&B outlets.

Dubai’s popular lifestyle destinations are set to mark Chinese National Day with unmissable offers across City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark, The Outlet Village, Al Seef and La Mer.

During Chinese Golden Week – running from Monday, 1 October, until Sunday, 7 October – the destinations, illuminated with Chinese lanterns for the occasion, will offer a VIP card that entitles Chinese visitors to a host of exciting deals. The card holders will have access to over 120 discounts and special offers on fashion, beauty, wellness, dining, entertainment and fitness brands. The VIP card will be distributed through our tour operators, hotel partners & also available at the information hubs of all six destinations from 1 October 2018 until 31 April 2019.

Entertainment

On Thursday, 4 October, and Friday, 5 October, visitors to Al Seef can enjoy Chinese bands and ribbon dance performances at the Main Events Arena starting at 4pm.

Shopping

The Outlet Village will offer a range of deals on high-end brands including Aigner, Fabi, Sacoor, Banana Republic, Superdry and Tyche. Visitors can also head down to City Walk, located in the heart of Dubai, to benefit from great discounts at Concepts, Contessa, Agent Provocateur, Le BHV Marais, Mademoiselle, Jovoy and more.

Dining

Guests can experience tranquil waterfront dining at its best at La Mer and benefit from the attractive deals across its F&B outlets including Amorino, Falla, Keventers, SLAB, Stars‘N’Bars and Maison de Juliette. Alternatively, they can choose a picturesque spot by Dubai Creek at Al Seef with dining offers spanning outlets such as Mitra, Sirocco, The Brass, and Times of Arabia.

Beauty and Fitness

Ladies can enjoy 25 per cent off on a luxurious spa experience at Nayomi Beauty Salon at Boxpark. In addition, fitness enthusiasts are sure to appreciate the discount deal of three days of shorefront fitness sessions at The Warehouse Gym at The Beach for the price of one day.

The full list of offers and additional details are available on the six destination websites.

