Dubai Airports Unveils New DXB Brand, Bringing the Spirit of Dubai to Global Travellers

DXB Brand Launch.

Dubai Airports has partnered with action sports brand XDubai to deliver an incredible one-of-a-kind stunt by Emirati athlete and skydiver Mohammed Baker, as part of the new DXB brand which aims to position the world’s busiest international airport as a major destination for culture, hospitality, and entertainment.

Millions of travellers passing through the world’s biggest airport, Dubai International (DXB) will soon get to experience unmatched hospitality, a culture of vibrant imagination, as well as a mesmerising mosaic of exciting and inspiring experiences, ranging from mouth-watering cuisines, evolving retail choices, to world-class music and art.

After welcoming one billion passengers, the airport is transforming towards creating immersive experiences that embody the true spirit of Dubai for its customers, as part of its new brand reveal today.

Understanding dining is an integral part of a traveller’s journey through the airport, DXB has introduced a range of delectable options. From the choicest traditional flavours at the S34 Gahwa Mezza Bar, and Americana-style diner options with a local twist at Tranzeet DXB, to live entertainment at the licensed Hard Rock Café, travellers will now be able to delight their taste buds in an environment second to none.

Away from dining, customers will also be able to experience art, music, fashion and local culture, giving DXB a sense of place and a taste of the city it calls home.

The new brand was first revealed at an official event attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, as well as VIPs and global media.

To bring the brand to life and to demonstrate the spirit of Dubai, DXB partnered with XDubai, the masterminds behind some of the most thrilling and adventurous experiences in Dubai, to deliver an incredible one-of-a-kind stunt by Emirati extreme athlete Mohammed Baker. The stunning showcase saw what is believed to be the world’s longest free fall attempt that began with a jump out of a helicopter and a glide down Sheikh Zayed Road with the iconic Dubai skyline as backdrop, before swooping under eight lanes of traffic on Dubai’s most famous highway. The stunt embodied Dubai’s spirit of adventure and ambition, and symbolised the vision of DXB to push boundaries and create exciting new experiences.

The event also saw a live installation by UAE calligrapher and art performer, Diaa Allam, among other creative expressions, aimed at linking the essence of old Dubai with the rich and modern heritage the emirate boasts of today, all of which will be on show at DXB in the near future.