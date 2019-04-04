Dubai Chamber Forum Highlights Best Practices in Implementing Impactful Supply Chain

During the Dubai Sustainable Supply Chain Forum

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted the 7th edition of the Dubai Sustainable Supply Chain Forum at its premises which gathered members of the business community in Dubai and highlighted best practices in implementing impactful supply chain and sustainability programmes.

Organised by the Sustainability in Supply Chain Task Force under the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network, the forum provided an ideal platform for various supply chain stakeholders to initiate a dialogue and share their experiences in this area.

During the Forum, Tariq Abdessalam, Head of Planning, Logistics & Process Improvement, Emerging Markets, CHEP, highlighted the benefits and positive results which can be achieves through transport collaboration, while Aruna Narayanan, Head of Environment Solutions, Strategic Initiatives, Dulsco delivered a presentation on how supply chain businesses can improve recycling practices. In addition, Sara Ibrahim, Environmental Researcher, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, shared her insights on the UAE’s recycling regulations and options available for companies that are keen to promote recycling within their buildings and offices.

Following the presentations, attendees participated in an interactive discussion and identified key challenges and possible solutions in implementing impactful sustainability related programmes.

For his part, Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, noted that the forum supports Dubai Chamber’s efforts to raise awareness on sustainability best practices, and foster a culture of CSR within the business community.

“Several practical recommendations were outlined during the forum that can easily be adopted by companies operating in the supply chain space. The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network will continue to work closely with public and private sector stakeholders in Dubai to facilitate cooperation, and encourage them to align their efforts to maximise their impact,” said Dr Rettab.

Established by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB), the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing CSR. The network provides an opportunity for local companies to network, learn, share experiences and constitute CSR leadership.

The Centre for Responsible Business was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability. The Centre’s objective is to engage the Dubai business community in assuming greater responsibility for the emirate’s social and environmental needs. The CRB also promotes Dubai as the GCC’s gateway for global commerce by offering its business partners an environment of transparency and rule of law.