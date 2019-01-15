Dubai Chamber Hosts Kiribati President in Effort to Boost Bilateral Ties

President H.E. Taneti Maamau and HE Hamad Buamim during the meeting

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry today hosted a high-level Kiribati delegation led by the country’s President H.E. Taneti Maamau in an effort to enhance bilateral relations and explore new avenues of economic cooperation.

During a meeting at Dubai Chamber’s headquarters, H.E. Maamau expressed his intention to open up Kiribati’s economy and establish new partnerships in several sectors of mutual interest. He explained that Kiribati’s economy is fuelled by key sectors such as tourism and trade, and noted that the country’s fish industry in Kiribati accounts for nearly 80% of the Republic’s revenue, while Japan, the US and EU are among top export markets.

H.E. Maamau invited Dubai Chamber to organise a trade mission to Kiribati to learn more about business opportunities in these sectors and stressed the importance of open dialogue in enhancing and expanding economic ties.

For his part, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, described Dubai as an ideal re-export hub for Kiribati products and commodities, as the emirate provides easy access to emerging markets. He highlighted various competitive advantages that Dubai offers foreign companies and exporters, including its world-class logistics infrastructure which Kiribati exporters could utilise to expand their global reach.

Dubai Chamber’s President & CEO informed the visiting delegation about the benefits of participating in Expo 2020. He invited Kiribati companies to attend the mega event and take advantage of the opportunities that it can offer them.

Following the meeting, H.E. Buamim gave the delegates a tour of a special photo exhibition at Dubai Chamber entitled “Zayed and Rashid: Inspiring Visionaries” which celebrates the UAE’s Year of Tolerance. The exhibition features historic and iconic photos of the UAE’s milestones and leaders over the last 50 years.