Dubai Chamber-Led Delegation Participates in Second UAE-France Economic Forum

A delegation led by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently participated in the 2nd UAE-France Economic Forum in Paris which highlighted the strengthening economic ties between the UAE and France and explored prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of smart cities, renewable energy and investment.

The high-level forum was organised by Dubai Chamber and MEDEF International in cooperation with the French Embassy in the UAE and the French Business Council. H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, and H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber, attended the forum in Paris, along with a delegation of prominent businessmen from Dubai.

The event built on the success achieved at the inaugural UAE-France Economic Forum in Dubai, which was attended by H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of France. Several strategic cooperation agreements were also signed at first edition of the forum.

Addressing delegates at the forum in Paris, H.E. Al Ghurair stressed Dubai Chamber’s strong commitment to improving UAE-France economic relations and building bridges between business communities on both sides. He noted that the forum has become an ideal platform for fostering cooperation, establishing joint ventures and forging valuable partnerships between public and private sectors players in France and the UAE.

H.E. Al Ghurair explained that the forum in Paris came at a pivotal time for both countries as pro-business economic reforms and efforts to boost trade and foreign investment take effect, and added that the UAE and France share a clear and common vision of building knowledge-based economies that harness innovation and improve the lives of their citizens.

For his part, H.E. Buamim noted that France remains one of Dubai's top trading partners in Europe, and explained that the scope of Dubai-France non-oil trade has broadened in recent years. He said the Dubai Chamber-led trade mission to France succeeded in achieving its objectives of enhancing UAE-France ties and identifying new bilateral business opportunities.

During the trade mission, delegates made a number of site visits to prestigious French institutions and innovation centres where they met with public and private sector stakeholders to discuss prospects for future cooperation and partnerships.

Speakers participating in the forum highlighted the benefits that could be achieved by fostering UAE-France cooperation in the areas of smart cities, urban mobility, renewable energy and efficiency, investment partnerships and cross-border financing, in addition to opportunities being created in the lead up to Expo 2020 Dubai.