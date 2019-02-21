Dubai Chamber Organises Training Session for CSR Label Applicants

During the event

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) recently organised a training session which aimed to familiarise companies with the Dubai Chamber CSR Label framework and application process.

The session, hosted at Dubai Chamber’s premises, was attended by prospective applicants representing companies in Dubai who were briefed on the criteria that businesses must meet to qualify for the Label, in addition to the associated scoring system and online tool that are used to evaluate performance.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, stressed the importance of hosting this training session which helped raise awareness about the Dubai Chamber CSR Label framework and application process, adding that this Label serves as a development tool for companies that enables them to evaluate their CSR strategies, gain recognition for their efforts, and improve their reputation.

The first cycle of Dubai Chamber CSR Label for 2019 is currently open and interested companies will have until April 30th 2019 to express their interest online.

Last year, the CRB introduced an enhanced version of the Dubai Chamber CSR Label and an Advanced Category of the CSR Label in response to growing interest among companies in Dubai that are keen to continuously improve their CSR strategies and practices.

The key features of the improved CSR Label include a streamlined and standardised scoring system, new assessment parameters for practices and policies, and an online application and evaluation system.

The CRB was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability. The Centre’s objective is to engage the Dubai business community in assuming greater responsibility for the emirate’s social and environmental needs.